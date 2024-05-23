Tele2 Deploys 5G Equipment at Swedish National Arena in Stockholm

Tele2 installed Ericsson 5G equipment at Friends Arena in Stockholm, improving connectivity for fans and supporting advanced entertainment features.

Highlights

  • Tele2 and Ericsson's 5G installation at Friends Arena.
  • Around 150,000 fans benefited from the upgrade.
  • High-speed, low-latency support for TV broadcasts and live streaming.

Tele2 Deploys 5G Equipment at Swedish National Arena in Stockholm
Tele2 has installed Ericsson 5G equipment at Friends Arena in the Solna district of Stockholm, enabling spectators to transmit videos and photos from concerts and events. Tele2 upgraded the Swedish national arena with 5G when around 150,000 fans from 130 countries attended the three-day series of concerts at Friends Arena in Stockholm last weekend.

Also Read: Tele2 to Shutdown 3G Network in Lithuania and Latvia by 2025




5G Installation at Friends Arena

Sweden's national arena, Friends Arena, marks a milestone in Tele2's major rollout in Swedish stadiums, said the official release this week. Ericsson said the ongoing upgrade includes its 5G equipment on new frequency bands, including the 3.5 GHz 5G mid-band. The network uses Massive MIMO AIR 6419 with optimal Multi-User MIMO technologies.

Tele2's Vision for 5G in Arenas

Commenting on the 5G deployment, Tele2 said: "With the expansion of 5G into arenas, we're propelling forward on our quest to deliver the best 5G, enhancing connectivity and unlocking new possibilities for all, including concerts with over 50,000 attendees. This strategic move is one further step in our mission to deliver the ultimate 5G experience with the best energy efficiency, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to continue pushing boundaries."

Also Read: Tele2 Sweden Expands 5G Coverage to Over 1.2 Million Residents

Enhancing the Fan Experience with 5G

Upgrading the arena with 5G enhances the fan experience and allows for new features of sharing and co-creating live entertainment that merge the physical and digital worlds.

The high-speed, low-latency capacity can support the full entertainment infrastructure, such as TV broadcasts and live streaming, instant control of sound and lighting, in addition to enhancing the live fan experience.

