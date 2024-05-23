Ericsson Launches New Software Toolkit for 5G SA

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Ericsson Research is working with IIT Madras on trustworthy and bias-free AI (artificial intelligence) models for future AI-native 6G networks. Ericsson Research is partnering with premier universities to infuse cutting-edge research techniques into relevant research problems for deploying 6G in India in line with global standards.

Highlights

  • Ericsson, a telecom gear and technology maker, has announced the new software toolkit for 5G standalone at the Ericsson Imagine Live Roadshow.
  • The new software toolkit will enable premium services with differentiated connectivity.
  • Ericsson has driven up its research and development activities in India and also announced several partnerships with academic institutions in the country.

Follow Us

ericsson launches new software toolkit for 5g

Ericsson, a telecom gear and technology maker, has announced the new software toolkit for 5G standalone at the Ericsson Imagine Live Roadshow. The new software toolkit will enable premium services with differentiated connectivity. The communication service providers (CSPs) can use this new toolkit to enable many use cases such as video conferencing, live broadcasting, cloud gaming, remote-controlled machines, XR applications, and more.




"The advent of 5G is opening up new opportunities for operators, both in the established mobile broadband business and through the exploration of new value pools. Our new innovative software toolkit empowers our customers to unlock advanced 5G applications through differentiated connectivity. This not only delivers a high-performing on-demand network connectivity for service excellence, but also propels us toward our vision of networks as a platform," said Nitin Bansal, Managing Director, Ericsson India.

Read More - Vodafone Idea CEO Believes in Paying More for Using More

Ericsson has driven up its research and development activities in India and also announced several partnerships with academic institutions in the country.

"Through the R&D work at GAIA, we are unleashing new revenue potential, business models as well as enabling new opportunities for telecom service providers in India and globally by ensuring network performance, creating future proof customer experiences and improving energy efficiency to meet demands of sustainability," Bansal added.

Read More - Telcos Want OTT Texting Platforms to Meet Regulatory Norms

Ericsson Research is working with IIT Madras on trustworthy and bias-free AI (artificial intelligence) models for future AI-native 6G networks. Ericsson Research is partnering with premier universities to infuse cutting-edge research techniques into relevant research problems for deploying 6G in India in line with global standards.

The mobile broadband business evolution in India will see a significant shift as an exploration of differentiated connectivity solutions for specific industries and network slices for enterprises and consumer applications continues.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

I mean 75 Mbps is more than enough.. so Disney+ subscription one looks better.

BSNL Upgrades Data and Speed Benefits with Rs 599 Broadband…

TheAndroidFreak :

Airtel wants 300 INR ARPU from 4G customers and 500 INR ARPU from 5G customers. So 2999 doesn't make sense.…

Vodafone Idea CEO Believes in Paying More for Using More

TheAndroidFreak :

Finally.

BSNL Upgrades Data and Speed Benefits with Rs 599 Broadband…

TheAndroidFreak :

Let's see. Just few days before we see 4999 from Airtel for yearly pack.

Vodafone Idea CEO Believes in Paying More for Using More

Faraz :

Other than some additional benefits, their plan structure as well as price stays same as Airtel. ( Except for 2999…

Vodafone Idea CEO Believes in Paying More for Using More

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments