Viavi Announces Upgraded Precision Timing Solutions for Critical Infrastructure

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Viavi Solutions unveils SecurePNT 6200 with SecureTime services, bolstering the reliability of critical infrastructure through advanced timing technology.

Highlights

  • Viavi integrates Fugro AtomiChron timing service for enhanced assurance.
  • Critical infrastructure sectors rely on SecurePNT for resilient timing solutions.
  • SecurePNT 6200 ensures redundancy and encryption for heightened security.

Follow Us

Viavi Announces Upgraded Precision Timing Solutions for Critical Infrastructure
Viavi Solutions has announced the availability of SecurePNT 6200 with SecureTime services, a timing clock designed to ensure the reliability of positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) services for critical infrastructure operations. Building upon Viavi's existing PNT products, SecurePNT and SecureTime integrate the Fugro AtomiChron timing service, enabling intelligent zero-trust multisource assurance by combining signals from Geosynchronous Orbit (GEO), Low Earth Orbit (LEO), and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) GPS and GNSS constellations, the company announced Wednesday.

Also Read: Viavi Announces Advancements in 6G and AI Research




Importance of Timing Security

Viavi highlighted that essential networks worldwide, including 5G communications, transportation, energy, public safety, finance, defense, and data centers, depend on publicly available GPS and GNSS signals for synchronization based on timing and location. However, these signals are occasionally unavailable or at risk of being jammed or spoofed, posing potentially catastrophic consequences.

Viavi asserts that its portfolio of products has proven to deliver redundant timing and location security in civilian and military applications, thanks to connectivity to the broadest range of timing sources in the market.

The Fugro AtomiChron timing source enables the Viavi SecureTime eGNSSSM GEO service to provide authenticated and encrypted resilience and higher accuracy, previously unsupported by traditional GNSS, the company said.

"Time synchronization is one of the greatest challenges for critical infrastructure," remarked Roel de Vries, Business Developer AtomiChron at Fugro. "The Fugro AtomiChron service improves the accuracy of timekeeping to the nanosecond and provides protection from GNSS signals being spoofed, using our navigation message authentication."

"The public and private sectors are on high alert against threats to critical infrastructure, with positioning, navigation, and timing being especially vulnerable," noted Doug Russell, Senior Vice President, AvComm, VIAVI, emphasizing the augmentation of their resilient PNT solutions with AtomiChron's precision, reliability, and global availability.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Amit :

I am still on Rs 199 Plan from Reliance Jio with 25 GB Data. Free SMS 100 national SMS per…

Jio Affordable Postpaid Plan Offers Unlimited 5G and Multiple Connections

Bonny Babu Onat :

Apart from the weaker Tensor G3, bit of overheating and with further price discounts, this is easily one of the…

Google Pixel 8 Pro Long-Term Review: Does AI Make the…

Rupesh :

So less than 23% of the total base has actually used Airtel 5G in Haryana and while other 47-50 Lakh…

Bharti Airtel Announces 5G User Milestones in Himachal Pradesh and…

Faraz :

Vi should cap speed at around 70 or 80 Mbps during day & at night unlimited they may limit 30…

Vi 4G Could Improve Signficantly Over the Next Few Months:…

Shivraj Roy :

Thats true majority of the people i know use Jio or Airtel Hardly anyone uses Vi I use Vi because…

Vi 4G Could Improve Signficantly Over the Next Few Months:…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments