Viavi to Showcase NITRO Wireless Open RAN Test Suite at Open RAN India Conference 2024

Reported by Yashika Goel

Highlights

  • Conference focuses on challenges and opportunities in Open RAN and cloud-native deployment.
  • Comprehensive end-to-end Open RAN testing solutions offered by VIAVI for conformance, performance, and interoperability.
Viavi Solutions has announced that it will showcase its NITRO Wireless Open RAN test suite at the upcoming third edition of the Open RAN India International Conference 2024, scheduled to be held on February 16 in New Delhi. With India's 5G ecosystem advancing rapidly, the country is expected to be a frontrunner in open and disaggregated technology adoption, Viavi said.

Also Read: Parallel Wireless Partners With SOLiD for Open RAN-Powered DAS




Open RAN India Conference

The conference will bring together industry stakeholders to discuss the challenges and opportunities surrounding Open RAN and cloud-native deployment, said the company. Key topics will include operational models leveraging AI, ML, Network Orchestration, and Automation, alongside discussions on use cases of disaggregated networks and the importance of test and performance validation.

Tsunehiko Chiba, Chief Wireless Architect at VIAVI Solutions, will provide insights into the current state of Open RAN, integration challenges, and security considerations. Chiba will elaborate on how VIAVI's thoroughly tested and optimized RIC can enhance RAN intelligence, enabling the confident rollout of Open RAN and new architectures.

Comprehensive Testing Solutions for Open RAN

"Testing at scale is crucial to ensure the optimum performance and interoperability of Open RAN and cloud-native networks. VIAVI offers the industry's most comprehensive end-to-end Open RAN test suite, encompassing robust conformance, performance, interoperability, intelligence and security testing that spans the entire Open RAN lifecycle," said Monojit Samaddar, Country Director, VIAVI.

"As RAN disaggregation facilitates managing the complexity required to address the 5G challenge, intelligence in every layer of the RAN architecture is at the core of Open RAN technology. This will allow operators to deploy a truly self-managed, zero-touch automated network."

Also Read: Parallel Wireless Deploys Over 1,500 Open RAN sites in Africa

The company said it uniquely offers 5G and Open RAN test solutions for conformance, performance and interoperability of O-RU, O-CU, O-DU, RIC and Core elements – available in the lab, through the cloud or as a service.

The third edition of the Open RAN India conference will feature solutions from Open RAN vendors, operators, and OTIC labs, with a focus on accelerating interoperability testing (IOT).

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Expert Opinion

