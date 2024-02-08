Airtel Expands Retail Footprint in Bhopal, Surat



Bharti Airtel has announced the launch of five new retail stores in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and ten new stores in Surat, Gujarat Circle, in two separate announcements. These next-generation company-owned stores will feature Airtel's cutting-edge technologies across its portfolio. The expansion follows the recent opening of five new stores in Trivandrum, Kerala, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Expands Presence in Trivandrum With Five New Retail Stores









Airtel New Stores in Bhopal, Surat

In Bhopal, the new stores are situated near Aura Mall, Karond Chauraha, Minal (near gate no 2), Awadhpuri, and Katara Hills.

Meanwhile, in Surat, the newly established stores are located in Dindoli, Simada, Abrama Road, Uttran, Godadara, Amroli Kosad Road, Palanpore, Vesu Road, Pandesra, and Jahangirabad, significantly boosting Airtel's retail presence.

Focus on Customer Excellence

Airtel has added ten new stores to its existing count of fifteen in Surat and five new stores to its existing six in Bhopal. These neighbourhood stores, designed to prioritise customer excellence and winning customers for life, will offer Airtel's full range of services, including Xstream, Xsafe, and 5G Plus. Additionally, the store staff, known as 'Airtel Friends,' are trained to address customer queries across Airtel's mobile, broadband, and DTH services.

Also Read: Airtel to Step Up Coverage in Five Key Circles to Address Gaps

Bharti Airtel said, "Customer obsession continues to be the core tenet driving us at Airtel as we embark on a massive retail expansion in the states of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. As a one-stop-shop for all customer needs, these neighbourhood stores will offer an exhaustive range of services including mobile, broadband, DTH, etc. The states of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh continue to be a big focus market for us and we will continue to invest in this market."

Recent Developments

In related developments, Airtel has doubled its retail presence in Kolkata with 34 new stores, opened five stores in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, established seven retail stores in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and inaugurated 14 next-gen retail stores in Pune, Maharashtra.