KDDI and SoftBank to Expand Collaboration for 5G Network Development in Japan

Reported by Srikapardhi

KDDI and SoftBank announce plans to broaden their joint initiative through 5G JAPAN Corporation, aiming to enhance 5G infrastructure nationwide. Also to explore mutual utilisation of 4G assets.

Highlights

  • SoftBank and KDDI to extend coverage from rural to nationwide areas, excluding Okinawa Cellular.
  • Aim to build 100,000 base stations each by FY2030, reducing capital expenditure costs significantly.
  • Plan to standardize construction specifications and jointly procure equipment.

SoftBank and KDDI have agreed to begin discussions to consider expanding the scope of their collaborative initiative for jointly building out 5G networks in Japan. Through their joint venture, 5G Japan Corporation, established in 2020, the companies aim to extend coverage from rural to nationwide areas, excluding Okinawa Cellular, and explore the mutual utilisation of 4G base station assets, the operators announced in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Scope Expansion

By expanding the scope of their collaboration, KDDI and SoftBank will aim to jointly build 100,000 base stations each by fiscal year 2030, with projected capital expenditure cost reductions of 120 billion yen. This move is aligned with their goal to enhance Japan's international competitiveness and contribute to industrial development, regional revitalisation, and national resilience.

Operational Streamlining

Through 5G Japan, KDDI and SoftBank have jointly built out over 5G 38,000 base stations each, resulting in capital expenditure cost reductions of 45 billion yen for each company. Now, KDDI and SoftBank plan to further streamline operations by standardising construction specifications, such as those used for building 5G and 4G base stations, and jointly procuring equipment.

Discussions and trials for these initiatives are set to commence in fiscal year 2024, with full expansion of collaboration scope anticipated by fiscal year 2026, the official release said.

Ensuring Stable Services

KDDI, SoftBank, and 5G Japan will continue to strengthen their cooperation and advance initiatives that enhance Japan's resilience and improve its international competitiveness. Additionally, the companies are focused on ensuring stable communication services, with mechanisms in place for rapid recovery during outages and disasters, including mutual backup services.

