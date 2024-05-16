Zain KSA to Invest SAR 1.6 Billion for 5G Network Expansion



Saudi Arabian telecommunications company Zain KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) will invest SAR 1.6 billion to expand its infrastructure, 5G network, and digital services ecosystem as part of an integrated expansion plan. Through targeted investments, Zain KSA plans to expand its 5G network from covering 66 cities to 122 cities and governorates across the Kingdom, including Makkah and the Holy Sites, the operator said in an official release.

5G Coverage Expansion

Zain KSA claimed that it will be the first telecom operator to secure full 5G coverage in the Holy Sites through all its towers. The plan will see more than 66 percent of the Kingdom’s populated area covered with 5G services and solutions, increasing the number of Zain KSA's 5G network sites around the Kingdom to more than 7,000.

Supporting Umrah Performers

Zain KSA said around 45 percent of the new expansion plan will support 5G-Advanced technologies, increasing the network capacity and providing higher speeds with low latency. The plan also enables Zain KSA to support the digital needs of the Pilgrims Experience Program, enabling it to welcome 30 million Umrah performers by 2030.

Commenting on the announcement, Zain KSA said: "We are pleased to announce this huge investment to expand our network as an extension of our approach to harnessing the best technical capabilities and resources to serve the community after launching the largest 5G network in the Middle East, Europe, and Africa, and the third-largest globally. This new network expansion aligns with our strategy of leveraging the latest technologies to empower a real sustainable digital transformation."

Sustainability Commitment

The operator said it will place sustainability at the core of the expansion plans and business operations, by advancing the adoption of green technology in the Kingdom by collaborating with global technology companies and intensifying its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.

As part of this strategy, as reported earlier by TelecomTalk, Zain KSA launched the zero-carbon 5G network in one of the Red Sea destinations. "The green 5G network offers a world-first practical solution to reduce carbon emissions in the ICT sector, one of the industry's most complex global challenges," the company said.