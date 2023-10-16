Zain KSA to Drive Green Technology Adoption With Huawei



Zain KSA announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Huawei. Zain KSA said the agreement took place during its participation in the Global Mobile Broadband Forum (MBB Forum 2023) on October 10-11, 2023. Under this agreement, the two companies will collaborate to promote the adoption of green technology across networks and operations.

Promoting Green Technology in Saudi Arabia

The official statement noted that this collaboration supports Zain KSA's corporate sustainability strategy, promoting the adoption of green technology in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This development follows Zain KSA's recent launch of the world's first zero-emission 5G network at the Six Senses Desert Dunes resort in the Red Sea, in collaboration with Red Sea Global (RSG), as reported by TelecomTalk. For more information about the announcement, you can read the story linked above.

Carbon Neutrality

Zain KSA stated, "This partnership with the global giant Huawei is a natural extension of our strategic alliances and our corporate sustainability strategy. It aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, aiming to enhance the quality of life and human well-being by reducing carbon emissions by over 278 million tons annually by 2030, with the ultimate goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060."

ESG Rating Upgrade

Zain KSA highlighted that it has achieved a milestone by attaining an "A" rating on the MSCI ESG Index. This upgrade, from a previous BBB rating, underscores the significance of the company's initiatives in environmental conservation, social responsibility, and the efficient governance of its operational, financial, and administrative processes.