Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier Successfully Tests 5G SA Roaming Solution With Partners

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier has successfully tested a 5G Standalone roaming solution with T-Mobile US, enabling faster and more reliable 5G SA roaming services for customers worldwide.

Highlights

  • Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier's successful 5G SA roaming solution testing with T-Mobile US.
  • The company has also successfully established the first Hosted SEPP 5G SA roaming connections between North America and Europe.
  • The company has also successfully established direct SEPP-SEPP interconnect between North America and Southeast Asia.

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier Tests 5G SA Roaming With Partners
Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier has completed testing of 5G Standalone (5G SA) roaming solution with T-Mobile US. Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier launched its Hosted Security Protection Proxy (SEPP) architecture following successful proof-of-concept (PoC) trials conducted in a lab environment together with partners Sunrise, Switzerland and AIS Thailand.

Also Read: World’s First Live 5G SA Roaming Connection Executed by Stc Kuwait and BICS




Hosted SEPP Architecture Milestone

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier announced that, in collaboration with Sunrise, they have successfully established the first Hosted SEPP 5G SA roaming connections between North America and Europe. Additionally, with AIS Thailand, a direct SEPP-SEPP interconnect was established between North America and Southeast Asia.

The official statement noted, "Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier's Hosted SEPP has proven successful in enabling communication between the operators' SEPPs, offering mediation and proxy functionality along with necessary end-to-end security integration."

Also Read: Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier Launches New Point-of-Presence in Miami, Florida

Enhancing Global 5G Connectivity

This testing facilitates faster and more reliable 5G SA roaming services for customers worldwide, and Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier asserts its readiness for the Technical Onboarding of 5G SA Roaming partners.

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier Trials

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier said over the past two years, it has completed several trials. These trials include the establishment of the first 5G SA roaming connection between Europe and Southeast Asia in partnership with Sunrise and AIS Thailand, as reported by TelecomTalk in February 2023.

Also Read: First 5G SA Roaming Connection Between Europe and Southeast Asia Established

Additionally, they completed a low-latency data roaming connection between Germany and Spain in collaboration with Telefonica, as part of an effort to make holographic calls as easy as regular phone calls. They have also conducted an inter-carrier 5G SA Roaming Proof of Concept (PoC) with the international mobile roaming specialist Comfone.

