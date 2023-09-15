AIS Acquires 700 MHz Spectrum License From NT for 5G Expansion in Thailand

Advanced Wireless Network (AWN), a subsidiary of Thailand's telecommunications company AIS, has secured a license for the 700 MHz spectrum for telecommunications services. This acquisition will enable AWN to expand its 5G service coverage and offer better connectivity to its customers.

Highlights

  • AWN now possesses a total of 2x20 MHz of 700 MHz spectrum.
  • This expanded spectrum portfolio will enable AWN to expand its 5G service coverage.
  • Telecom agreements include equipment rental and national roaming.

Advanced Wireless Network (AWN), a 99.99 percent subsidiary of Thailand's telecommunications company, Advanced Info Service (AIS), has entered into a spectrum agreement with National Telecom Public Company (NT). In an exchange filing earlier this week, AIS announced that AWN secured a license for the 700 MHz spectrum for telecommunications services. This acquisition comes through an agreement with NT and has received the green light from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

Also Read: AIS Conducts Dynamic RIS Trial in mmWave Network With ZTE




Key Spectrum Details

As per the statement from AIS, the 700 MHz spectrum is known for its wide coverage and suitability for 5G. The spectrum includes the frequency range 738-743 MHz pair with 793-798 MHz, totalling a 2x5 MHz bandwidth. This spectrum license is valid until March 31, 2036, and holds a total value of THB 14,866 million. AWN will make a spectrum transfer payment to NT and fulfil annual spectrum instalments to NBTC as part of the deal.

Enhanced 5G Services

With this acquisition, AWN now possesses a total of 2x20 MHz of 700 MHz spectrum, complementing its existing 2x15 MHz allocation. This expanded spectrum portfolio enables AWN to expand its 5G service coverage, offering better connectivity, especially in high-rise buildings, and enhancing overall network capacity to meet the surging demand for 5G services.

Also Read: EE Confirms Conducting First VoNR Call With 5G in the UK

According to the statement, the transaction is classified as an asset acquisition and represents 4.55 percent of AIS's total assets as of June 30, 2023, considering the total value of consideration within the last 6 months.

Telecom Agreements

In a related development, AWN has entered into agreements with NT for the provision of telecommunication equipment rental and national roaming services on NT's 700 MHz spectrum. This includes two separate agreements: the Telecommunication Equipment Rental on 700 MHz Spectrum Agreement and the Roaming Agreement.

Under the first agreement, AWN will provide network rental services to NT by constructing a total of 13,500 base stations across the country within two years from the date of signing. As part of the second agreement, a National Roaming Service Agreement has been established between AWN and NT to facilitate the usage of NT's users on the 700 MHz Spectrum.

Also Read: First 5G SA Roaming Connection Between Europe and Southeast Asia Established

AIS 5G Subscriber Growth

In the second quarter of 2023 Results, AIS announced that its 5G subscriptions reached 7.8 million, bringing the total number of AIS mobile subscribers to 45.3 million.

According to AIS, it has achieved a 99 percent 5G network coverage in Bangkok and 87 percent population coverage across Thailand. AIS holds the largest spectrum bandwidth in its portfolio, totalling 1460 MHz, including spectrum from its partnership with NT.

These developments position AIS and AWN to deliver higher-quality 5G services and expand their reach to cater to evolving customer needs.

