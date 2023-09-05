AIS Conducts Dynamic RIS Trial in mmWave Network With ZTE



Thailand's telecommunications operator Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (AIS) and ZTE Corporation have accomplished the world's first dynamic RIS (Reconfigurable Intelligent Surface) trial in a mmWave network at the AZ centre in Bangkok. According to the statement, this collaboration explores new possibilities in mmWave communication, offering a low-cost, low-carbon solution for deploying mmWave networks at scale.

Also Read: CelcomDigi Partners With Huawei and ZTE for Network Integration and Modernisation in Malaysia









Dynamic RIS Technology

RIS, or Reconfigurable Intelligent Surface, is a multi-antenna technology that uses electromagnetic metamaterials to intelligently reflect or transmit base station signals. It is said to extend base station coverage, improve coverage quality, and does so at a low cost with minimal carbon emissions.

ZTE's dynamic RIS technology incorporates dynamic functionality for beam sweeping and user tracking, enhancing base station coverage even for users on the move, said the statement.

Also Read: Stc Achieves 10 Gbps Speeds in 5G mmWave Trials

Performance Results

During the trial, dynamic RIS technology was implemented in the AIS millimeter-wave network with a 400 MHz bandwidth. This implementation enhanced millimetre-wave signal coverage, enabling users to achieve a consistent peak downlink rate of over 1.6 Gbps and an uplink peak rate of over 260 Mbps, even in a large office room of over 400 square meters.

According to ZTE, this performance was more than three times better than what could be achieved without RIS in obstructed scenarios.

Millimeter-Wave in 5G Networks

Millimeter-wave is an important frequency range in 5G networks due to its large bandwidth and capacity. However, it faces challenges in long-distance transmission and penetrating obstacles. According to the statement, Dynamic RIS technology effectively addresses these challenges, improving coverage range and transmission speed.

AIS stated, "As Thailand's leading mobile network operator, we are committed to advancing communication technology and popularizing 5G networks. Our collaboration with ZTE has provided us with the opportunity to explore the application of RIS technology in mmWave communications, leading to groundbreaking achievements. We believe that this technology will accelerate the arrival of the 5G-A era and deliver unprecedented communication experiences to users."

Also Read: First 5G SA Roaming Connection Between Europe and Southeast Asia Established

The successful trial of dynamic RIS technology in a mmWave network in partnership with AIS and ZTE represents an advancement in 5G technology, with the potential to improve network coverage and speed, paving the way for innovative applications in various industries.