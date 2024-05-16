Arelion Deploys Two New Routes From Jacksonville to Atlanta and Tallahassee



Highlights

  • Multi-terabit capacity, low-latency routes from Jacksonville to Atlanta and Tallahassee.
  • Latest generation open optical line systems supporting C+L Band and 400G wave capability.
  • Strengthening Arelion's presence in the Gulf Coast with diverse route options.


Arelion, a global Internet carrier, has announced an expansion of its network infrastructure in the southeastern United States. The expansion involves the launch of two multi-terabit capacity, low-latency routes from Jacksonville of Florida, to Atlanta of Georgia, and Jacksonville to Tallahassee, as well as an overbuild route from Miami along Florida's west coast up to Atlanta.

Also Read: Unitirreno Subsea Cable System Nears Completion, Secures Landing Permits




New High-Capacity Routes Launched

Arelion said these new routes enable it to offer fully diverse connectivity services from Jacksonville to Atlanta via two direct routes, leveraging the latest generation open optical line systems supporting C+L Band, sixth-generation coherent optics, and multi-vendor 400G wave capability.

Expansion to Meet Growing Demand

"Arelion's new routes enhance its capability to serve local traffic while also supporting subsea traffic flows into Atlanta from the Caribbean, Central America and South America through subsea cables landing in Jacksonville," the company said.

Also Read: Orange Announces Landing of SEA-ME-WE 6 Subsea Cable in Marseille, France

"These new investments in Georgia and Florida allow Arelion to serve the immense demand for reliable connectivity services and tremendous capacity amid Atlanta's data center boom," said Arelion. "By providing additional meshing and diversity into Atlanta, we can serve the connectivity requirements of local enterprises while supporting subsea traffic from Jacksonville and other Florida edge markets and sea cable landings, enabling low-latency cloud, content and AI/ML delivery across diverse industries."

Moreover, the expansion strengthens Arelion's presence in the Gulf Coast, with four diverse route options into Jacksonville and six into Atlanta.

