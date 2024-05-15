Odido Selects Beyond Now for B2B Expansion and BSS Transformation

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Netherlands Operator Selects Beyond Now to Drive BSS Transformation and Enhance B2B Offerings.

Highlights

  • Beyond Now's Digital Business Platform enables seamless partner collaboration.
  • Odido aims to enhance B2B services and launch new offerings.
  • Collaboration follows Odido's rebranding in September 2023.

Follow Us

Odido Selects Beyond Now for B2B Expansion and BSS Transformation
Dutch operator Odido has selected Beyond Now, an AI-powered ecosystem orchestration and digital platform provider, for its BSS transformation and its B2B expansion strategy. Beyond Now said its Digital Business Platform will enable Odido Business to partner with third parties, provide better B2B services to its SMB and Enterprise customers, and replace its legacy BSS.

Also Read: Delta Fiber Launches 5 Gbps Service, Remains Fastest Fiber Provider in Netherlands




Strategic Goals

Initially, Odido will use Beyond Now's platform to facilitate the onboarding of its 40 partners to seamlessly co-create and co-sell their solutions, benefiting from faster time to market and improved ability to scale operations.

Odido will also be enabled to meet its B2B customers' digital needs, and it expects to launch new services including fixed internet, partner products, mobile, and SD-WAN. The collaboration follows news announced in September 2023 that T-Mobile Netherlands and Tele 2 Mobile had rebranded as Odido.

The Dutch operator selected Beyond Now to support the monetisation and orchestration of partner offerings at scale, helping to drive new revenues from the growth in demand for B2B2X solutions, Beyond Now said.

"Since Odido's rebranding last year, we have been on a fast track towards digital transformation, driving efficiency improvements that enable us to focus resources on developing partner-led solutions that meet our business customers' needs," said Martijn Teekens, Chief Commercial Officer Enterprise at Odido.

Also Read: Odido Launches 8 Gbps Fiber Broadband Service in Netherlands

Operational Benefits

"Our platform ensures that Odido will be well-positioned to monetise new technologies and orchestrate complex use cases involving multiple partners, suppliers, and industry specialists. Slotting in this final piece to the partner puzzle will provide Odido's tech-savvy SMB and Enterprise customers with the complete solutions they need," said Angus Ward, CEO of Beyond Now.

Serving approximately 8 million customers, Odido is a telecom provider in the Netherlands, serving both individuals and businesses. The operator reportedly offers the fastest fibre-optic subscription in the Netherlands and also operates under the Simpel, Ben, and Tele2 Thuis brands.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

"Vittal hopes that "sanity prevails" in the industry." Airtel managed to offer unlimited 5G for more than a year. They…

Bharti Airtel CEO on Unlimited 5G, Vodafone Idea, Tariff Repair…

Faraz :

They should give two options for comments.. Those who have registered as members, & Those who are new as guest.…

Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in Patan District of Gujarat Under…

ved :

Airtel has aggressively deploying new towers in rural Chhattisgarh. I see in my village 2 days back they installed 1…

Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in Patan District of Gujarat Under…

Faraz :

If network available.. This could make best secondary SIM plan

BSNL Launches New Rs 58 and Rs 59 Prepaid Plan

Faraz :

A lot of talk.. less of action. I will see how nicely they participate in upcoming spectrum auction in 2024…

Vodafone Idea to Focus on 4G Expansion, 5G Rollout: CEO

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments