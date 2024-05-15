Odido Selects Beyond Now for B2B Expansion and BSS Transformation



Dutch operator Odido has selected Beyond Now, an AI-powered ecosystem orchestration and digital platform provider, for its BSS transformation and its B2B expansion strategy. Beyond Now said its Digital Business Platform will enable Odido Business to partner with third parties, provide better B2B services to its SMB and Enterprise customers, and replace its legacy BSS.

Strategic Goals

Initially, Odido will use Beyond Now's platform to facilitate the onboarding of its 40 partners to seamlessly co-create and co-sell their solutions, benefiting from faster time to market and improved ability to scale operations.

Odido will also be enabled to meet its B2B customers' digital needs, and it expects to launch new services including fixed internet, partner products, mobile, and SD-WAN. The collaboration follows news announced in September 2023 that T-Mobile Netherlands and Tele 2 Mobile had rebranded as Odido.

The Dutch operator selected Beyond Now to support the monetisation and orchestration of partner offerings at scale, helping to drive new revenues from the growth in demand for B2B2X solutions, Beyond Now said.

"Since Odido's rebranding last year, we have been on a fast track towards digital transformation, driving efficiency improvements that enable us to focus resources on developing partner-led solutions that meet our business customers' needs," said Martijn Teekens, Chief Commercial Officer Enterprise at Odido.

Operational Benefits

"Our platform ensures that Odido will be well-positioned to monetise new technologies and orchestrate complex use cases involving multiple partners, suppliers, and industry specialists. Slotting in this final piece to the partner puzzle will provide Odido's tech-savvy SMB and Enterprise customers with the complete solutions they need," said Angus Ward, CEO of Beyond Now.

Serving approximately 8 million customers, Odido is a telecom provider in the Netherlands, serving both individuals and businesses. The operator reportedly offers the fastest fibre-optic subscription in the Netherlands and also operates under the Simpel, Ben, and Tele2 Thuis brands.