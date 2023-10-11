Delta Fiber Launches 5 Gbps Service, Remains Fastest Fiber Provider in Netherlands

Delta Fiber announced that it will launch a new 5 Gbps broadband service on its entire fibre network. With this announcement and the launch of the service, Delta will continue to be the fastest optical provider in the Netherlands.

Highlights

  • Delta Fiber will launch a new 5 Gbps broadband service on its entire fibre network.
  • This announcement comes after KPN recently announced that it will launch a 4 Gbps service.
  • Around 80 percent of Delta Fiber's new customers opt for a speed of 1 Gbps or more.

Delta Fiber Launches 5 Gbps Service, Remains Fastest Fiber Provider in NetherlandsDutch operator Delta Fiber Nederland announced on Tuesday that it will launch a new 5 Gbps broadband service on its entire fibre network on Monday, October 16th, maintaining its claim as the fastest consumer fibre broadband service provider in the Netherlands. This announcement from Delta comes after KPN recently announced that it will launch a 4 Gbps service, the highest in the Netherlands. With this announcement and the launch of the service, Delta will continue as the fastest optical provider in the Netherlands.

Delta's 5 Gbps Service and Competition

Delta said the subscription price of the new 5 Gbps service will be revealed on the launch date during the launch of the new 5 Gbps service campaign. As reported by TelecomTalk, KPN announced plans to launch 4 Gbps symmetrical internet speeds on XGS-PON technology starting on October 23rd.

Connecting the Netherlands with Fiber

Delta, in its official statement, highlighted the importance of connecting as many people in the Netherlands as possible with a fibre optic connection that enables multi-gigabit speeds, including everyone in this development.

Competitive Dynamics

DELTA's press release also criticised competitors' strategies, stating, "DELTA Fiber regrets that some parties choose to invest money in the construction of a second fibre optic network instead of providing households with fibre where high-speed internet is not yet available at all."

Customer Preferences

According to Delta, around 80 percent of its new customers opt for a speed of 1 Gbps or more. As reported by TelecomTalk, Delta Fiber's network reaches over 1.5 million households and businesses ahead of timeline, with the ISP now having revised its plans to target 2 million by 2025.

