Vodafone Idea Becomes First Indian Telco to Get SOC2 Type II Attestation

Vodafone Idea has become the first Indian telecom operator to achieve the SOC2 Type II attestation. This signifies that the telco is maintaining the highest standards when it comes to data security and safeguarding sensitive client information and their privacy while managing Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks.









The attestation proves that Vi handles customer data on key parameters such as availability, security, confidentiality, processing integrity, and privacy very professionally. It also means that the telco can implement critical security policies and comply with them over an extended period. Vi got the SOC2 Type II attestation after a stringent evaluation process conducted by AICPA (Association of International Certified Professional Accountants).

The SOC2 Type II audit confirms that Vi's response to DDoS attacks is effective and the telco can identify threats faster and thus is a reliable service provider for all businesses. The telco received the SOC2 Type 1 attestation in 2022. It meant that the services that Vi provides to customers are fully secure and compliant. But with the SOC2 Type II attestation, it further confirms that the company has been consistently complying with the security processes over a duration of 6 to 12 months.

"Our customers trust us with their most sensitive and confidential data. This attestation reaffirms that our security measures meet best-in-class standards, thereby providing our customers with added confidence that their data is in safe hands," said Mathan Kasilingam, CTSO, Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL).

In a release, the telco, said, "Vi remains steadfast in its mission to deliver innovative solutions while upholding the highest standards of integrity and security. With data security becoming increasingly critical in today's digital landscape, Vi consistently makes efforts to strengthen its security posture and validate its position as a trusted custodian of customer data."