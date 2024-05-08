Vodafone Idea Becomes First Indian Telco to Get SOC2 Type II Attestation

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The attestation proves that Vi handles customer data on key parameters such as availability, security, confidentiality, processing integrity, and privacy very professionally. It also means that the telco can implement critical security policies and comply with them over an extended period.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea has become the first Indian telecom operator to achieve the SOC2 Type II attestation.
  • The SOC2 Type II audit confirms that Vi's response to DDoS attacks is effective and the telco can identify threats faster and thus is a reliable service provider for all businesses.
  • The telco received the SOC2 Type 1 attestation in 2022.

Follow Us

vodafone idea becomes first indian telco to

Vodafone Idea has become the first Indian telecom operator to achieve the SOC2 Type II attestation. This signifies that the telco is maintaining the highest standards when it comes to data security and safeguarding sensitive client information and their privacy while managing Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks.




The attestation proves that Vi handles customer data on key parameters such as availability, security, confidentiality, processing integrity, and privacy very professionally. It also means that the telco can implement critical security policies and comply with them over an extended period. Vi got the SOC2 Type II attestation after a stringent evaluation process conducted by AICPA (Association of International Certified Professional Accountants).

Read More - Vodafone Idea’s Massive Fundraising: Is it a Fresh Start for the Telecom Giant

The SOC2 Type II audit confirms that Vi's response to DDoS attacks is effective and the telco can identify threats faster and thus is a reliable service provider for all businesses. The telco received the SOC2 Type 1 attestation in 2022. It meant that the services that Vi provides to customers are fully secure and compliant. But with the SOC2 Type II attestation, it further confirms that the company has been consistently complying with the security processes over a duration of 6 to 12 months.

"Our customers trust us with their most sensitive and confidential data. This attestation reaffirms that our security measures meet best-in-class standards, thereby providing our customers with added confidence that their data is in safe hands," said Mathan Kasilingam, CTSO, Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL).

Read More - Vodafone Idea Kocks on Bank Doors to Raise Debt: Report

In a release, the telco, said, "Vi remains steadfast in its mission to deliver innovative solutions while upholding the highest standards of integrity and security. With data security becoming increasingly critical in today's digital landscape, Vi consistently makes efforts to strengthen its security posture and validate its position as a trusted custodian of customer data."

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Amit :

I am still on Rs 199 Plan from Reliance Jio with 25 GB Data. Free SMS 100 national SMS per…

Jio Affordable Postpaid Plan Offers Unlimited 5G and Multiple Connections

Bonny Babu Onat :

Apart from the weaker Tensor G3, bit of overheating and with further price discounts, this is easily one of the…

Google Pixel 8 Pro Long-Term Review: Does AI Make the…

Rupesh :

So less than 23% of the total base has actually used Airtel 5G in Haryana and while other 47-50 Lakh…

Bharti Airtel Announces 5G User Milestones in Himachal Pradesh and…

Faraz :

Vi should cap speed at around 70 or 80 Mbps during day & at night unlimited they may limit 30…

Vi 4G Could Improve Signficantly Over the Next Few Months:…

Shivraj Roy :

Thats true majority of the people i know use Jio or Airtel Hardly anyone uses Vi I use Vi because…

Vi 4G Could Improve Signficantly Over the Next Few Months:…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments