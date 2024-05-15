OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Expected to Launch Soon in India

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. The device is expected to feature a 5500mAh battery with support for 80W charging.

Highlights

OnePlus Nord CE 4 has already launched in India, and now, the Nord CE 4 Lite's launch seems imminent. It will be yet another affordable mid-range phone from OnePlus in 2024. The company launched the Nord CE 3 Lite, which got a good response from the Indian market, and the Nord CE 4 Lite, should be no exception. While OnePlus has not officially confirmed the launch, the device has been spotted on Singapore's IMDA and India's BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards).




Whenever a device is spotted on a certification website, it means that its launch is close. It also makes sense for OnePlus to launch the Nord CE 4 Lite, as it will help the company garner a larger market share. So far, OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R and Nord CE 4 in 2024 in India. The other expected devices are OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, and then later, the Nord 4. It will be interesting to see if OnePlus also brings OnePlus Open 2 later in the winter.

Expected Specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. The device is expected to feature a 5500mAh battery with support for 80W charging. This will be a decent upgrade over the Nord CE 3 Lite, which features a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

It is expected to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with support for FHD+ resolution. The device could feature a 50MP primary sensor at the rear and a 16MP sensor at the front for selfies. No dates have been leaked for the launch yet, but it should be announced by OnePlus in the coming weeks as the device has already been spotted on the certification platforms.

