Virgin Media Advanced Security Software Blocks 136 Million Harmful Websites

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The company says it is taking a proactive approach to safeguarding its customers from online threats with the introduction of Essential Security, a new cybersecurity service integrated into all broadband packages at no extra cost.

Highlights

  • Essential Security integrated into all broadband packages at no extra cost.
  • Advanced Security offers additional features like remote device disruption and banking protection.
  • Director of Connectivity at Virgin Media O2 provides practical advice for staying safe online.

Virgin Media Advanced Security Software Blocks 136 Million Harmful Websites
British telecommunications company Virgin Media O2's Advanced Security service blocked 136 million unsafe or harmful websites, as well as 800,000 virus, malware, and spyware risks for broadband customers between June 2022 and May 2023. It also secured 4.9 million banking and shopping transactions, Virgin Media O2 said.

Also Read: Virgin Media O2 Rolls Out Smart Support Service to Boost Broadband Reliability




Essential Security Included

The company says it is taking a proactive approach to safeguarding its customers from online threats with the introduction of Essential Security, a new cybersecurity service integrated into all broadband packages at no extra cost.

This initiative comes in response to the increasing reliance on connectivity and the growing complexity of online scams, as Action Fraud reports that around GBP 890 million was stolen from Brits via cyber-attacks last year in the UK.

Enhanced Protection with Advanced Security

Essential Security offers customers essential protections such as content filtering, data protection, and parental controls across all devices connected to their home WiFi network.

For those seeking enhanced security features, Virgin Media O2 offers Advanced Security for just GBP 3 per month, with the first three months free. This upgraded service includes remote device disruption, banking and shopping protection, virus removal, improved parental controls, and on-the-go protection for unlimited devices, the company said.

Also Read: Virgin Media O2 Trials Smart Poles to Boost Mobile Coverage Across the UK

Expert Tips for Online Safety

Gareth Lister, Director of Connectivity at Virgin Media O2, offers practical tips to help customers stay safe online, including using strong, unique passwords, enabling two-factor authentication, and monitoring connected devices.

With cyber threats becoming increasingly prevalent, Virgin Media O2's integration of Essential Security into its broadband packages aims to provide customers with peace of mind and robust protection against online threats.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

