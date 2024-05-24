Virgin Media Expands Gigabit Broadband to 24,000 Wirral Homes

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

This expansion is part of a broader initiative by nexfibre to boost high-speed fibre connections across the UK.

Highlights

  • Virgin Media brings Gig2 broadband to 24,000 homes and businesses in Wirral.
  • Nexfibre aims to connect 5 million UK homes with high-speed fibre by 2026.
  • Virgin Media O2 invests GBP 2 billion annually in network improvements and fibre technology upgrades.

Follow Us

Virgin Media Expands Gigabit Broadband to 24,000 Wirral Homes
British telecommunications company Virgin Media has extended its gigabit broadband services to an additional 24,000 homes and businesses in Wirral. Customers can now access Gig2 broadband, which offers speeds up to 2 Gbps — 25 times faster than the local average, the company said in an official release. According to the Ofcom Connected Nations Report 2022, the average (median) broadband speed in Wirral is 80 Mbps. Virgin Media O2 is using this network to deliver its broadband and TV Stream services to homes and businesses in the area.

Also Read: Virgin Media O2 Rolls Out Smart Support Service to Boost Broadband Reliability




Nexfibre's High-Speed Initiative

This expansion is part of a larger initiative led by nexfibre, a joint venture between InfraVia Capital Partners, Liberty Global, and Telefonica, which aims to deliver high-speed fibre to 5 million UK homes by 2026. Nexfibre has already connected one million premises, TelecomTalk reported.

Virgin Media O2 highlighted that these ultrafast connections ensure reliable internet service for remote work, streaming, video calls, and online gaming.

Virgin Media O2's Investment

nexfibre said: "nexfibre’s multi-million pound investment in Wirral will enable thousands of households and businesses to access the benefits of full fibre broadband."

Virgin Media O2's also invests around GBP 2 billion annually in network and service improvements, as well as a full upgrade to fibre technology. In addition to broadband, Virgin Media O2 also offers mobile coverage, reaching 99 percent of the UK population with 4G and expanding 5G services.

Also Read: Virgin Media O2 Reaches 150 Sites in Rural Network Rollout

Virgin Media O2 said it is the only UK operator not to reintroduce roaming fees in Europe. Additionally, the Volt program enhances services for customers combining Virgin Media broadband with eligible O2 mobile plans.

Virgin Media O2 is the anchor tenant of the nexfibre joint venture and provides build services to nexfibre. Taken together, nexfibre and Virgin Media O2 will cover up to 23 million premises or around 80 percent of the UK later this decade, the company said.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Once you experience high speeds it's tough to return to slower speeds.

BSNL Upgrades Data and Speed Benefits with Rs 599 Broadband…

Faraz :

I mean 75 Mbps is more than enough.. so Disney+ subscription one looks better.

BSNL Upgrades Data and Speed Benefits with Rs 599 Broadband…

TheAndroidFreak :

Airtel wants 300 INR ARPU from 4G customers and 500 INR ARPU from 5G customers. So 2999 doesn't make sense.…

Vodafone Idea CEO Believes in Paying More for Using More

TheAndroidFreak :

Finally.

BSNL Upgrades Data and Speed Benefits with Rs 599 Broadband…

TheAndroidFreak :

Let's see. Just few days before we see 4999 from Airtel for yearly pack.

Vodafone Idea CEO Believes in Paying More for Using More

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments