Virgin Media Expands Gigabit Broadband to 24,000 Wirral Homes



British telecommunications company Virgin Media has extended its gigabit broadband services to an additional 24,000 homes and businesses in Wirral. Customers can now access Gig2 broadband, which offers speeds up to 2 Gbps — 25 times faster than the local average, the company said in an official release. According to the Ofcom Connected Nations Report 2022, the average (median) broadband speed in Wirral is 80 Mbps. Virgin Media O2 is using this network to deliver its broadband and TV Stream services to homes and businesses in the area.

Nexfibre's High-Speed Initiative

This expansion is part of a larger initiative led by nexfibre, a joint venture between InfraVia Capital Partners, Liberty Global, and Telefonica, which aims to deliver high-speed fibre to 5 million UK homes by 2026. Nexfibre has already connected one million premises, TelecomTalk reported.

Virgin Media O2 highlighted that these ultrafast connections ensure reliable internet service for remote work, streaming, video calls, and online gaming.

Virgin Media O2's Investment

nexfibre said: "nexfibre’s multi-million pound investment in Wirral will enable thousands of households and businesses to access the benefits of full fibre broadband."

Virgin Media O2's also invests around GBP 2 billion annually in network and service improvements, as well as a full upgrade to fibre technology. In addition to broadband, Virgin Media O2 also offers mobile coverage, reaching 99 percent of the UK population with 4G and expanding 5G services.

Virgin Media O2 said it is the only UK operator not to reintroduce roaming fees in Europe. Additionally, the Volt program enhances services for customers combining Virgin Media broadband with eligible O2 mobile plans.

Virgin Media O2 is the anchor tenant of the nexfibre joint venture and provides build services to nexfibre. Taken together, nexfibre and Virgin Media O2 will cover up to 23 million premises or around 80 percent of the UK later this decade, the company said.