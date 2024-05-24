Vantage Data Centers Breaks Ground on First Campus in Japan

With sustainable design and scalable capacity, this development aims to meet the evolving needs of cloud and high-density deployments in the Japan.

Highlights

  • First data centre campus by Vantage Data Centers in Japan
  • Up to 68 MW capacity to support cloud and high-density deployments.
  • Scheduled operational launch in early 2026

Vantage Data Centers has broken ground on its first data center campus in Japan (KIX1). Located in Ibaraki, Osaka, the greenfield campus will include up to 68 MW of capacity to support cloud and high-density deployments, offering hyperscalers and cloud providers flexibility and scalability to meet evolving market needs. Strategically located in the north of Osaka, the 45,000 square meter campus will comprise two data centers with seismic base-isolation structures, Vantage announced this week.

Sustainable Design and Scalable Capacity

The first facility will include 28 MW of IT load and is scheduled to be operational in early 2026. Vantage said the Osaka Data Center campus will be constructed in accordance with its "sustainable by design" blueprint for industry-leading energy efficiency.

The ceremony, known as Jichinsai, was conducted with traditional Shinto rituals aimed at sanctifying the land and invoking safety throughout construction.

Vantage Data Center in Japan

"This groundbreaking marks our first campus in Osaka and entrance into the robust data center market in Japan. Vantage is pleased to provide critical IT infrastructure to support Japan’s digitalisation powered by cloud and AI innovations. We look forward to serving hyperscale and enterprise customers in the Greater Osaka area and being part of the local community," said Vantage APAC.

According to the company, Vantage's Osaka campus will use a highly efficient closed-loop chilled water system generated through air-cooled chillers. Vantage develops and operates data centers across five continents in North America, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa), and Asia Pacific.

