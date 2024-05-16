Virgin Media O2 Reaches 150 Sites in Rural Network Rollout



British telecommunications company Virgin Media O2 has reached a milestone in its Shared Rural Network (SRN) project by rolling out 4G coverage to 150 rural communities. The Isle of Eigg became the 150th site to benefit from improved 4G coverage as part of Virgin Media O2's progress in bridging the digital divide in rural communities across the UK, the company said this week.

Infrastructure Expansion Efforts

The rollout of new and upgraded sites under the SRN program aims to provide residents, businesses, and visitors in remote areas with faster and more reliable mobile connectivity. Virgin Media O2 said it has surpassed other operators in delivering new infrastructure, with customers of Three and Vodafone also reaping the benefits of this rollout.

Virgin Media O2 mentioned that the remote, community-owned Isle of Eigg, home to fewer than 100 people, now benefits from improved mobile connectivity after it used boats, helicopters, and off-road vehicles to install a new 4G mast on the island.

"The island previously had coverage from just one provider, so the upgrade offers residents choice and will help many visitors stay connected for the first time," Virgin Media O2 said.

Enhanced Connectivity in Remote Areas

The SRN initiative, a GBP 1 billion joint effort between mobile network operators and the UK Government, aims to extend 4G coverage to 95 percent of the UK's landmass by the end of 2025.

Of the 150 rural sites that have been built or upgraded by Virgin Media O2 so far, 117 are in some of Scotland's most remote areas, including Shetland, Ardross, and Argyll and Bute. A further 28 are in rural parts of England, including parts of Yorkshire, Suffolk, and Kent, while three sites have been upgraded in Northern Ireland and one in Wales.

These upgrades provide customers with faster mobile data and higher-quality voice calls, addressing previous challenges of patchy or slow services, the company said.