Sparkle Brings BlueMed Submarine Cable to Crete in Greece

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

With the landing in Chania, the company strengthens Greece's position as a digital hub for Internet traffic between Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Highlights

  • Initial design capacity of over 25 Tbps per fiber pair.
  • Connects Italy with France, Greece, and beyond.
  • Enhances Greece's role as a digital hub in the Mediterranean.

Follow Us

Sparkle Brings BlueMed Submarine Cable to Crete in Greece
Telecom Italia's international services arm, Sparkle, has announced the landing of a new section of the BlueMed submarine cable in Chania, Crete, Greece. The announcement was made during a press conference at the Residence of the Ambassador of Italy in Athens, attended by key officials, including the Italian Ambassador, the Greek Minister of Digital Governance, and Sparkle executives.

Also Read: Sparkle Activates Terrestrial Section of BlueMed Cable Connecting Aqaba to Milan




BlueMed submarine cable

BlueMed is part of the Blue and Raman Submarine Cable Systems, a collaboration with Google and other operators, connecting Italy with France, Greece, and Mediterranean-bordering countries, and extending to Mumbai, India. The cable features four fiber pairs with an initial design capacity of over 25 Tbps per pair, providing high-speed internet and digital solutions for ISPs, telecom operators, and enterprises.

Expanding Mediterranean Connectivity

Laying began in 2023, and the cable now connects Genoa to Palermo, with branches to France (Marseille and Bastia), Sardinia (Golfo Aranci), and Rome (Pomezia). It recently reached Crete and will continue to other Mediterranean locations and Aqaba, Jordan. The Tyrrhenian and Middle Eastern terrestrial sections are in full operation, while further Mediterranean landings and the full operation from Genoa to Aqaba are expected by this year, Sparkle said.

Establishing Greece as a Digital Hub

In Crete, BlueMed reaches Sparkle's data center in Chania, a cable landing station interconnected with the island's terrestrial networks and Sparkle's MedNautilus network (with connections to mainland Greece, Turkey, and Italy). BlueMed enhances data traffic capacity and resilience, establishing Greece as a crucial digital route between Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

"With the landing of BlueMed in Crete, Greece is enabling a new digital route for Internet traffic between Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia," said Sparkle. "We have been operating in Greece for more than 20 years, and here we have the skills and infrastructures needed to develop it as a new Internet hub of the Mediterranean, a role destined to grow further in the future thanks to the landing of new submarine cables."

Sparkle Greece said, "With four data centers in the country and a wide portfolio of digital services, including IoT and networking solutions, we ensure Greek enterprises and institutions efficient communications both within their sites and with their external ecosystems."

Also Read: Sparkle Launches GreenMed Submarine Cable to Connect Italy to Balkans and Eastern Med

GreenMed cable

Sparkle is also developing the GreenMed cable, connecting Italy to Croatia, Montenegro, Albania, Greece, and Turkey, creating a low-latency route between Central Europe, the Balkans, and the Central and Eastern Mediterranean countries.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

I mean 75 Mbps is more than enough.. so Disney+ subscription one looks better.

BSNL Upgrades Data and Speed Benefits with Rs 599 Broadband…

TheAndroidFreak :

Airtel wants 300 INR ARPU from 4G customers and 500 INR ARPU from 5G customers. So 2999 doesn't make sense.…

Vodafone Idea CEO Believes in Paying More for Using More

TheAndroidFreak :

Finally.

BSNL Upgrades Data and Speed Benefits with Rs 599 Broadband…

TheAndroidFreak :

Let's see. Just few days before we see 4999 from Airtel for yearly pack.

Vodafone Idea CEO Believes in Paying More for Using More

Faraz :

Other than some additional benefits, their plan structure as well as price stays same as Airtel. ( Except for 2999…

Vodafone Idea CEO Believes in Paying More for Using More

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments