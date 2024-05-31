Jio Platforms Launches MNP Solution Supporting 5G Standards and Integrated AI/ML

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

JPL said this is the only MNP platform to support 5G standards and integrate AI/ML. Interested telco customers can get in touch with the company to download and run the application to boost their business. This MNP solution will redefine the traditional porting process, said JPL. 

Highlights

  • Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), the holding company of Reliance Jio Infocomm, has announced a new MNP (Mobile Number Portability) solution for telco customers.
  • The MNP solution announced by the company supports 5G standards and also integrates AI (artificial intelligence)/ML (machine learning). 
  • Through this, telecom operators can get end-to-end visibility into customer movement, behaviour, and preferences.

Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), the holding company of Reliance Jio Infocomm, has announced a new MNP (Mobile Number Portability) solution for telco customers. The MNP solution announced by the company supports 5G standards and also integrates AI (artificial intelligence)/ML (machine learning).




Through this, telecom operators can get end-to-end visibility into customer movement, behaviour, and preferences, said JPL in a LinkedIn post. The solution will also enable the telcos to do the following:

- Gain intelligent insights to tailor offerings
- Take proactive actions to boost customer engagement
- Maximize the efficiency of customer retention strategies
- Engage in targeted acquisition efforts

JPL said this is the only MNP platform to support 5G standards and integrate AI/ML. Interested telco customers can get in touch with the company to download and run the application to boost their business. This MNP solution will redefine the traditional porting process, said JPL.

JPL has plenty of products and solutions for telcos in India and outside India. The company has developed indigenous 5G solutions including radio products, network core, and also has its cloud platform to serve customers.

In fact, the core that Jio has deployed for 5G in India is its own. Jio Platforms is also offering private 5G network services to enterprises. The telecom company is using its network-slicing technology to already offer 5G SA-powered FWA (fixed wireless access) services to customers under the brand Jio AirFiber. The demand for private 5G services in India is expected to grow at a healthy pace over the coming years as enterprises deploy more IoT (Internet of Things) solutions and upgrade technology.

Jio Platforms wants to serve customers at a global scale and its solutions will diversify the options available for companies which until now had very few options to choose from, majorly Ericsson and Nokia.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Expert Opinion

