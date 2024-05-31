8 Top Shows Netflix Released in May That You Must See Immediately



May has been a bustling month for book releases, and readers of romance and thrillers alike have expressed satisfaction with the new selection. Despite only Part 1 having been broadcast, Season 3 of Bridgerton captured viewers' hearts with the sensual and developing romance between Colin and Penelope. Gajagamini's stride is the center of attention for everyone watching Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. What more is there? Here's a list of every popular Netflix series available right now in May:

Also Read: Three Stalker-Themed Netflix Series to Watch









Queen of Tears

The three years of marriage between Hong Hae-in, a third-generation chaebol heiress of Queens Group, and Baek Hyun-woo, the son of farmers from Yongdu-ri, are shown in the K-drama as a time of crisis and rekindled love. This is a must-watch if you're looking for any drama series on Netflix.

The Railway Men – The Untold Story Of Bhopal 1984

Based on a true incident, The Railway Men tells the unsung tale of real-life railroad employees who valiantly risked their lives to save others during the disastrous 1984 gas leak at the Bhopal facility of the chemical corporation Union Carbide India Limited.

Bridgerton Season 3

Welcome to Bridgerton's Season 3, gentle readers! This exciting new season is packed with drama, rumors, and heartwarming romance! Will love triumph over Penelope's long-standing desire for Colin? Will Colin, the next Bridgerton sibling, succeed in getting married despite having a reputation as a Regency-era playboy? Watch to learn more!

Also Read: Top Four Korean Horror Dramas You Shouldn’t Miss on Netflix

Baby Reindeer

Based on a gripping true incident, Baby Reindeer tells the story of Scottish comedian Richard Gadd's fictional character Donny Dunn and his dysfunctional connection with a stalker. Donny forever alters both of their lives with a single act of generosity toward her. The show examines the effects the event has on him as he is eventually forced to confront a profoundly hidden trauma.

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal: Season 1

The Netflix limited series "Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal" centers on the notorious dating service Ashley Madison, notorious for encouraging extramarital affairs. The narrative intensifies as millions of users' personal information is exposed by a major data breach, putting their marriages and personal lives in jeopardy. The lives of several affected couples are explored in this three-part documentary series.

Bodkin

In a lovely Irish town, three strangers mysteriously vanished. A group of podcasters decided to look into the disappearance. But when they begin to tug the strings, they discover that drama and suspense are in store since the story is far wilder and larger than they had anticipated.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the renowned director of films, is the creator and director of the period drama television series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The show portrays the lives of courtesans, or "tawaifs," in Lahore's Heera Mandi red-light district during the Indian independence fight against the British Raj.

Also Read: Top 5 Heart-Pounding Action Movies You Can’t Miss on Netflix

Mamla Legal Hai

This workplace comedy series, based at Patparganj District Court, follows the exploits of a group of lawyers who use a combination of wit and cunning to take on strange cases. The eight-episode series features a variety of oddball cases based on actual events. A parrot facing legal action for using derogatory language is the subject of a memorable episode that introduces the series' distinct dark comedy, entertaining and acting as a reality check for viewers.