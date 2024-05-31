5G Data Tariff to be Lower than 4G: Ind-Ra

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The ratings firm believes that the 5G data tariff on a per gigabyte basis will be even lower versus the 4G plans. In simple words, if 1GB of 4G data is costing you Rs 5 right now, then with 5G, it can become Rs 2 or Rs 3. Note that this is just an example.

Highlights

  • Indian telecom operators are expected to end the promotional offer for 5G wherein customers are getting it at no additional cost with their 4G plans.
  • Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, the only 5G service providers in India currently are expected to raise tariffs of 4G plans and also charge separately for 5G.
  • 5G susbcriber growth in India is expected to reach 20-25% for the telecom industry from the current 17%, said Ind-Ra.

Follow Us

5g data tariff to be lower than

Indian telecom operators are expected to end the promotional offer for 5G wherein customers are getting it at no additional cost with their 4G plans. Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, the only 5G service providers in India currently are expected to raise tariffs of 4G plans and also charge separately for 5G.




India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) in a presentation seen by TelecomTalk said, "Promotional 5G offering may end and 5G specific realistic pricing plans may be introduced in FY25." However, charging 5G at a premium to 4G is something that Ind-Ra doesn't expect the telcos to do. This is because the use cases that 5G is currently fulfilling for the users can be done by 4G Plus as well.

Read More - Vodafone Idea’s 5G and BSNL’s 4G in Focus in India

In fact, the ratings firm believes that the 5G data tariff on a per gigabyte basis will be even lower versus the 4G plans. In simple words, if 1GB of 4G data is costing you Rs 5 right now, then with 5G, it can become Rs 2 or Rs 3. Note that this is just an example.

However, the overall pricing of 5G plans is expected to be slightly higher than that of 4G. This is because the telcos will likely offer more data with 5G plans than 4G plans.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Cleared Bank Dues Fast in FY24

5G susbcriber growth in India is expected to reach 20-25% for the telecom industry from the current 17%, said Ind-Ra. The ratings firm said that the 5G subscriber growth will not mimic the pace of 4G subscriber growth in India because the average selling price (ASP) of a 5G phone is 2-4x that of normal devices.

Prashant Tarwadi, Director, Corporates, at Ind-Ra said during the presentation that he expects the uptake of 5G amongst consumers once telcos start charging for it to remain healthy. He explained that the target of the telcos with respect to 5G is high paying or premium customers.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shreyas Krishnan :

What about the FUPed-up speed of KFON???

India Gets First State With its Own Broadband Internet Service

Shivraj Roy :

131rs a month for unlimited 5g but something to note this plan is usually buried in every wallet/payment app, and…

Jio's Rs 395 Plan is the Best Value 5G Prepaid…

Faraz :

BSNL's employee union is always unhappy.. Instead of doing anything, they believe in blaming gov. But still there would have…

BSNL Ropes in Boston Consulting Group for Revival: Report

Shivraj Roy :

why is such a hurry? june 4 is a week away ,government will change or not idk but why is…

BSNL and MTNL to Prioritise Govt Departments for Selling Land:…

Faraz :

Also upload speed is never 100 Mbps in wireless.. while Fiber gives 100 Mbps download as well as upload. So…

Jio AirFiber Launches 3 Months or Quarterly Plans with OTT

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments