Vodafone Idea is Offering Sony LIV + Data for Just Rs 82: Details

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator, is offering customers SonyLIV and mobile data for just Rs 82. This is a prepaid plan which is actually a data voucher. This plan will work for consumers who have active validity packs. The Rs 82 plan from Vi is an old offering now and is available for customers throughout the country at a consisten pricing. Much recently Vi also introduced prepaid plans bundled with Netflix. These new Netflix plans have already been explained, and you can check them out below.









Vodafone Idea Rs 82 Plan with SonyLIV

Vodafone Idea Rs 82 plan comes with 4GB of data. It has a validity of 14 days. The OTT (over-the-top) subscription bundled will be SonyLIV Mobile. The validity of SonyLIV Mobile will be 28 days. So while the data benefit will expire in 14 days, the OTT subscription will be there for 28 days.

Again, this plan doesn't offer service validity. This plan can be recharged on top of an active service validity plan. There are more SonyLIV bundled prepaid plans from Vodafone Idea. They cost Rs 369, Rs 698, and Rs 903. The Rs 698 plan is also a data voucher, while the Rs 369 and Rs 903 plans offer service validity.

With the SonyLIV subscription, users can watch internationally acclaimed TV shows and movies. Users will be able to get ad-free content. Users upon recharging with an eligible pack will get a link in an SMS that will enable them to get a subscription to SonyLIV Premium. There are postpaid plans in Vi's portfolio as well that bundle SonyLIV at no additional cost for the users.

There are other OTT bundled plans on offer that you can check out from BSNL.