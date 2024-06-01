What to Watch This Weekend: Latest OTT Releases



Keeping up with the latest and upcoming releases on OTT is one of the greatest ways to stay informed if you enjoy being aware of what's going on in the entertainment industry. OTT platforms are offering everything new to keep viewers entertained this weekend, from thrillers to comedies and docuseries. The following television shows and films are ones to watch out for:

Panchayat Season 3

Fans of Panchayat, the beloved comedy-drama in India, are unable to contain their excitement as the newest season approaches! The audience has shown love and affection for this narrative about an engineering graduate who accepts a job at a local panchayat after failing to obtain employment in his field. Watch to see what's in store for Season 3!

Release date: May 28

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Camden

The subject of this Dua Lipa-executive-produced music documentary is London's notorious Camden Town and how it shaped the careers of various UK musicians. It's a great binge for music enthusiasts as it explores Camden's musical past through contributions from artists like Pete Doherty of The Libertines and Chris Martin of Coldplay.

Release date: May 29

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

The Life You Wanted

The protagonist of this Italian drama series is Gloria, who moves to Lecce and eventually finds happiness. When Gloria runs into Marina, an old friend, things take a terrible turn when Marina has news that totally upends Gloria's world.

Release date: May 29

Where to watch: Netflix

Dancing for the Devil

This documentary series narrates the tale of multiple dancers on TikTok who were duped by 7M, a film management company based in Los Angeles that was actually a covert cult. The documentary explores unsettling facts and information about the business's owner, who served as the Shekinah Church's pastor.

Release date: May 29

Where to watch: Netflix

The First Omen

The plot of this horror/supernatural film centers on a woman sent to Rome to work for the Church, who gradually begins to doubt her faith after learning of a horrifying plot to bring forth the embodiment of evil.

Release date: May 30

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Eric

In this suspenseful psychological thriller, a father goes in desperate search of his son who has vanished. He begins to think more and more that his son can only be reached through his blue monster puppet. While you peruse the forthcoming OTT releases, don't forget to tune in to this mind-blowing miniseries.

Release date: May 30

Where to watch: Netflix

Geek Girl

In this adolescent drama, a prominent London model agent approaches awkward and neurodivergent Harriet Manners, who is trying very hard to fit in at school. The narrative follows her quest for self-awareness and her struggles to juggle employment and study at the same time.

Release date: May 30

Where to watch: Netflix

Hacks - S3

The protagonist of this comedy-drama series is a 25-year-old writer who attempts to recover from being publicly humiliated for sending a hurtful tweet. In the midst of her own career crises, she is hired as the head writer for a legendary comedy group. The friendship between these two women is explored in the story. This would be a fantastic choice for a lighthearted watch during the workweek.

Release date: To be Released

Where to watch: Netflix

Aadujeevitham

This film, based on a novel, depicts the true experience of Indian migrant worker Najeeb Muhammad as he makes his way to Saudi Arabia in quest of improved economic opportunities. However, fate has other plans, and he finds himself living a life that is almost slave labor, caring for goats in the lonely desert.

Release date: To be Released

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Stay tuned for these exciting new releases on your favourite OTT platforms!