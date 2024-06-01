Lava Yuva 5G Launched in India: Another Budget 5G Phone

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Lava Yuva 5G comes with a 6.5-inch IPS display with a resolution of 720p and support for 90Hz refresh rate. It has a glass back panel and is available in Mystic Blue and Mystic Green colour options.

Highlights

  • Lava has launched yet another smartphone for consumers in India.
  • This is because it is likely a good contender to boost the 5G phone adoption amongst the masses.
  • It will run on Android 13 out of the box and is promised to recieve Android 14 update and two years of security updates.

Lava has launched yet another smartphone for consumers in India. Now this one is actually a special phone. This is because it is likely a good contender to boost the 5G phone adoption amongst the masses. Currently, the average selling price (ASP) of a 5G phone is much higher than that of a 4G phone. It is one of the major reasons, why users can't upgrade to a 5G device right away. However, this problem has somewhat been solved by Lava with the launch of its new phone called Yuva 5G.




Let's dive in and see what is the price of this device and understand all of its specifications.

Lava Yuva 5G Price

So there are two variants, the base variant comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage priced at Rs 9,499, and if you want more storage, you can go for the second variant that comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage priced at Rs 9,999. So there's a basic difference of just Rs 500 between the two variants, keeping affordability in mind.

Lava Yuva 5G Specifications

Now, Lava Yuva 5G comes with a 6.5-inch IPS display with a resolution of 720p and support for 90Hz refresh rate. It has a glass back panel and is available in Mystic Blue and Mystic Green colour options. The device features a Unisoc T750 processor and packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

There's a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP selfie sensor at the front. The selfie camera is housed in a hole-punch cutout, keeping the design modern and fresh.

It will run on Android 13 out of the box and is promised to recieve Android 14 update and two years of security updates. There's a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock for additional security.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

