Rogers Starts Next Phase of 5G Expansion in TTC Subway Tunnels



Canadian telecommunications company Rogers Communications has commenced the next phase of its 5G network expansion, providing access to 911 for all riders within Toronto's TTC subway system to the remaining underground tunnels. This phase targets the tunnels between Kennedy and Warden stations on Line 2, aiming to cover the remaining 36 kilometres of unconnected tunnels.

Enhanced Connectivity and Safety

"We are so excited to start this next phase, building out the 5G network to connect the rest of the TTC subway system for all riders," said Ron McKenzie, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Rogers. "Rogers is proud to lead and invest to deliver world-class connectivity to Canada's largest transit system," he added.

"When complete, the modernised and expanded 5G network will deliver seamless wireless coverage with mobile voice and data services in all 75 stations and tunnels across Toronto's subway system," Rogers said.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and TTC Chair Jamaal Myers praised the initiative for its potential to improve safety and 5G connectivity for commuters, particularly through enhanced 911 access.

Rogers Investment in 5G

As TelecomTalk reported, Rogers acquired the TTC's cellular network from BAI Canada in April 2023, committing to a substantial investment to upgrade the system with 5G rollout and 911 access. The previous network, primarily 3G and 4G, covered only station platforms, concourses, and 25 percent of the tunnels, failing to support the traffic demands of major carriers.

Ongoing 5G Network Enhancement

Following the acquisition, Rogers introduced 5G in the busiest TTC areas and upgraded the legacy network. By December, 5G service was available at all remaining stations and in the Vaughan extension tunnels between Sheppard West and Vaughan.

Rogers said this expansion is part of its ongoing effort to enhance its 5G network, which now spans over 2,300 communities across Canada.