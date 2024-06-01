Rogers Starts Next Phase of 5G Expansion in TTC Subway Tunnels

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Rogers Communications is advancing its 5G network expansion in Toronto's TTC subway system, enhancing connectivity and 911 access across remaining underground tunnels, particularly between Kennedy and Warden stations on Line 2.

Highlights

  • Rogers begins next phase of 5G network expansion in Toronto's TTC.
  • New phase covers tunnels between Kennedy and Warden stations on Line 2.
  • 5G service now available at all remaining stations and Vaughan extension tunnels.

Follow Us

Rogers Expands 5G Network in TTC Subway System
Canadian telecommunications company Rogers Communications has commenced the next phase of its 5G network expansion, providing access to 911 for all riders within Toronto's TTC subway system to the remaining underground tunnels. This phase targets the tunnels between Kennedy and Warden stations on Line 2, aiming to cover the remaining 36 kilometres of unconnected tunnels.

Also Read: Rogers Partners With CableLabs to Advance 5G and 10G Network Technology




Enhanced Connectivity and Safety

"We are so excited to start this next phase, building out the 5G network to connect the rest of the TTC subway system for all riders," said Ron McKenzie, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Rogers. "Rogers is proud to lead and invest to deliver world-class connectivity to Canada's largest transit system," he added.

"When complete, the modernised and expanded 5G network will deliver seamless wireless coverage with mobile voice and data services in all 75 stations and tunnels across Toronto's subway system," Rogers said.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and TTC Chair Jamaal Myers praised the initiative for its potential to improve safety and 5G connectivity for commuters, particularly through enhanced 911 access.

Rogers Investment in 5G

As TelecomTalk reported, Rogers acquired the TTC's cellular network from BAI Canada in April 2023, committing to a substantial investment to upgrade the system with 5G rollout and 911 access. The previous network, primarily 3G and 4G, covered only station platforms, concourses, and 25 percent of the tunnels, failing to support the traffic demands of major carriers.

Also Read: Rogers Introduces 5G and Enhanced Network for Toronto’s TTC Subway

Ongoing 5G Network Enhancement

Following the acquisition, Rogers introduced 5G in the busiest TTC areas and upgraded the legacy network. By December, 5G service was available at all remaining stations and in the Vaughan extension tunnels between Sheppard West and Vaughan.

Rogers said this expansion is part of its ongoing effort to enhance its 5G network, which now spans over 2,300 communities across Canada.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

2Mbps

India Gets First State With its Own Broadband Internet Service

TheAndroidFreak :

2Mbps as far as I know.

India Gets First State With its Own Broadband Internet Service

siddhartha123@gmail.com :

The article is just like a story... other than facts and figure it had every thing... just like a story…

5G Data Tariff to be Lower than 4G: Ind-Ra

Shreyas Krishnan :

What about the FUPed-up speed of KFON???

India Gets First State With its Own Broadband Internet Service

Shivraj Roy :

131rs a month for unlimited 5g but something to note this plan is usually buried in every wallet/payment app, and…

Jio's Rs 395 Plan is the Best Value 5G Prepaid…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments