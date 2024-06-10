Motorola Edge 50 Ultra India Launch Confirmed: Get Details Here

Motorola is gearing up to launch yet another smartphone in the Indian market. This time, it is another device in the Edge 50 series. We have already seen the Edge 5o Pro and the Edge 50 Fusion from the company. It is now time for the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. It will soon launch in India, and the company has confirmed this via a social media post on X. The interesting thing about this device is that it will come with a wooden back panel. The features and specifications of the phone are no secret to anyone as the device has already launched for the global markets. It will be interesting to see the pricing strategy from Motorola for the Ultra series in India.









Note that Motorola has only teased the launch, and the exact date for it is unknown at the moment. Motorola will likely price this phone around the Rs 40,000 mark as its Edge 50 Pro is selling for Rs 31,999 in the country. Let's take a look at what you can expect from the Edge 50 Ultra given its specifications for the global variant are already out.

The Moto Edge 50 Ultra is going to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. The device will feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with support for up to 144Hz refresh rate. Users can also expect the device to feature an IP68 rating for water resistance and 50W wireless charging. There will also be support for 125W wired charging and under the hood, users will get a 4500mAh battery.

In the camera department at the rear, users can expect a 50MP primary OIS sensor paired with a 50MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 64MP telephoto sensor. There could be up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage.