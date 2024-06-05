OnePlus 11R 5G vs Realme GT 6T: What Should You Pick?

OnePlus 11R 5G and Realme GT 6T are hot options for consumers in the mid-range segment right now. While the OnePlus 11R 5G launched last year and the Realme GT 6T launched very recently, both are still comparable because of their specifications and what they bring to the table. OnePlus 11R is selling at a very highly discounted rate on Amazon India at the moment, making it a sweet deal. Let's understand things about the two phones to understand what you should pick.









OnePlus 11R 5G vs Realme GT 6T: Display

In the display department, the OnePlus 11R 5G has an AMOLED display which supports 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. There's Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top with support for 1450nits peak brightness. It also has PWM dimming, which is quite important to many users.

The Realme GT 6T here has the edge as it comes with an LTPO AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on top and supports 1600nits of peak brightness. Both devices have curved displays.

OnePlus 11R 5G vs Realme GT 6T: Connectivity, Performance and Memory

Both devices sport UFS 3.1 internal storage with support for 5G. Realme GT 6T features Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC while the OnePlus 11R features Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Both are pretty good chips and can handle multitasking. In the battery department, the OnePlus 11R has a 5000mAh battery while the Realme GT 6T has a 5500mAh battery.

It is in the software department OnePlus 11R takes a slight edge as it has a cleaner OS skin - OxygenOS.

OnePlus 11R 5G vs Realme GT 6T: Camera

The hardware doesn't matter as much in the hardware department as much as camera software. The OnePlus 11R features the 50MP Sony IMX 890 sensor at the primary camera + 8MP ultra wide angle sensor and a macro sensor. For selfies, there's a 16MP sensor at the front.

For the Realme GT 6T, there primary camera is a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor and an 8MP Sony IMX355 sensor. Which device is better in the camera segment can only be said by testing both against each other.

OnePlus 11R 5G vs Realme GT 6T: Conclusion

In most departments, the Realme GT 6T seems to be beating the OnePlus 11R 5G. That said, the OnePlus 11R 5G is a great "value" device, because it is much more affordable than Realme GT 6T at the moment.

You can find both devices on Amazon India.