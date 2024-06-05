KDDI, Super Micro and Sharp to Establish Largest AI Data Center in Asia



Japanese telecommunications operator KDDI has commenced discussions with Super Micro Computer, Sharp Corporation, and Datasection to establish what they claim to be the largest AI data center in Asia, located in Osaka, Japan. Based on the agreement, the four companies will begin discussions with the aim of starting operations as early as possible for the construction of the AI data center on the site of the former Sharp Sakai Plant.

Collaborative Effort for AI Infrastructure

The new facility will be equipped with the AI computing platform GB200 NVL72, supplied by Nvidia, along with discussions involving Supermicro's provision of a platform capable of efficiently managing heat generation. It is expected that Nvidia will supply 1,000 units of its latest GB200 NVL72 AI computing platform.

Operational Support from Datasection

The former Sharp plant is expected to be able to provide adequate electric power and space to support the AI data center's electricity needs. Datasection will support the operation of the AI data center, and KDDI will provide support for this project through the construction and operation of the AI data center and network infrastructure.

KDDI's Vision 2030

KDDI has also launched a new business platform, Wakonx, for the AI era, which provides networks and AI services optimised for each industry to realise the 'KDDI Vision 2030'.

Through the establishment of the AI Data Center, KDDI aims to collaborate with business partners across various fields and industries to build a sustainable society, thereby contributing to the revitalisation of the entire Japanese economy.