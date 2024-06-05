Adamo Triples Spanish Fiber Subscriber Base With Beyond Now’s Platform

Adamo implemented Beyond Now's Infonova SaaS BSS platform to modernise its BSS environment, which has helped drive significant growth, extend connectivity to rural areas.

Highlights

  • Adamo triples its subscriber base with Beyond Now's support.
  • Modernisation of BSS environment drives significant growth.
  • Cloud-native BSS platform lowers operational costs by 30 percent.

Adamo Accelerates Spanish Fiber Market Growth With Beyond Now Platform
Beyond Now, a digital platform provider, today announced that Adamco, a Spanish fiber optic service provider, has tripled its subscriber base leveraging Beyond Now's Infonova SaaS BSS platform. Specifically, Adamco has increased its subscriber base by 237 percent, adding 297,500 new customers, Beyond Now said on Wednesday.

Modernising BSS Environment

Adamo implemented Beyond Now's Infonova SaaS BSS platform to modernise its BSS environment, which has helped drive significant growth, extend connectivity to rural areas, and accelerate the expansion of digital offerings, including mobile and TV services, the official release said.

Reaching Rural Communities with High-Speed Internet

Adamo, owned by the private investment firm Ardian, intended to expand its network to reach over 3.4 million homes across rural areas of Spain, specifically focusing on improving access to 1 Gbps connectivity for remote and dispersed communities across the country.

Beyond Now's Infonova SaaS BSS Platform

Adamo selected Beyond Now in 2019 as the core enablement platform for its digital transformation and accelerated growth journey, with the cloud-native BSS, delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). The SaaS platform was chosen for its end-to-end BSS functionalities that automate key processes, including billing, charging, product catalogue, order fulfilment and management, and service activation. Beyond Now said that by using the platform, Adamo was able to lower the Revenue to OPEX ratio by 30 percent.

"Our relationship with Beyond Now has been critical to delivering on our strategy to strengthen connectivity and internet coverage across rural Spain," said Carlos Moreno, Adamo's CTO. "Our fast growth is a testament to the enhanced agility we now benefit from, which enables us to address dynamic customer needs for competitive mobile and OTT services in addition to our traditional fixed broadband offer."

The Communications Service Provider (CSP) also uses Beyond Now’s Wave AI Suite, analytics to drive revenue assurance and billing insights.

Lowering Operational Costs and Accelerating Growth

"Adamo is a shining example of how an agile and innovative approach can make waves in a market where competition from incumbent players is fierce. We’re delighted to be accompanying them on their journey, offering a solution that grows with their business and provides confidence that new revenue generation doesn’t have to come at the expense of steep increases in operating and capital expenditure," said Angus Ward, CEO of Beyond Now.

Adamo is an open access rural FTTH platform in Spain with a nationwide footprint covering 3 million homes and providing fixed broadband and mobile services to approximately 250,000 retail and wholesale subscribers.

