Virgin Media Ireland Selects Cerillion for BSS, OSS Solution Deployment



Virgin Media Ireland has selected Cerillion, a provider of BSS/OSS-as-a-Service solutions to the telecoms industry, to support a transformation project and replace a complex system of legacy solutions. Cerillion is implementing its pre-integrated BSS/OSS suite to help Virgin Media Ireland simplify and automate its operations for its broadband and mobile customer base while accelerating time-to-market through configuration, not customisation, the official release said.

Challenges Faced by Virgin Media Ireland

Cerillion stated that Virgin Media Ireland sought to upgrade its complex ecosystem of legacy solutions to transform its business and provide a platform upon which to grow and monetise new services. Following the selection process, Cerillion was chosen for its out-of-the-box pre-integration of core BSS/OSS modules, as well as its customer references with multi-service CSPs in Europe.

Cerillion's Solution and Implementation Process

"This project with Virgin Media Ireland not only validates the exceptional capabilities of the Cerillion team but also reinforces our commitment to delivering cutting-edge BSS/OSS-as-a-Service solutions that truly empower businesses," commented Cerillion. "We are delighted to be working with Virgin Media Ireland on this exciting transformation project."

Cerillion said its BSS/OSS suite and SaaS delivery, built around a common technology framework using industry standards including TM Forum Open APIs, Open Digital Architecture, and the 3GPP charging specifications, enable rapid implementation with ease of integration and maintenance.