Virgin Media Ireland Selects Cerillion for BSS, OSS Solution Deployment

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Cerillion stated that Virgin Media Ireland sought to upgrade its complex ecosystem of legacy solutions to transform its business and provide a platform upon which to grow and monetise new services.

Highlights

  • Virgin Media Ireland partners with Cerillion to modernise its BSS, OSS infrastructure.
  • Cerillion chosen for its pre-integrated suite, customer references, and commitment to innovation.
  • Streamlining operations and expediting service deployment for Virgin Media Ireland's customer base.

Follow Us

Virgin Media Ireland Taps Cerillion for BSS, OSS Deployment
Virgin Media Ireland has selected Cerillion, a provider of BSS/OSS-as-a-Service solutions to the telecoms industry, to support a transformation project and replace a complex system of legacy solutions. Cerillion is implementing its pre-integrated BSS/OSS suite to help Virgin Media Ireland simplify and automate its operations for its broadband and mobile customer base while accelerating time-to-market through configuration, not customisation, the official release said.

Also Read: Virgin Media Ireland Teams up With Blue Planet for Full-Fiber Transition




Challenges Faced by Virgin Media Ireland

Cerillion stated that Virgin Media Ireland sought to upgrade its complex ecosystem of legacy solutions to transform its business and provide a platform upon which to grow and monetise new services. Following the selection process, Cerillion was chosen for its out-of-the-box pre-integration of core BSS/OSS modules, as well as its customer references with multi-service CSPs in Europe.

Cerillion's Solution and Implementation Process

"This project with Virgin Media Ireland not only validates the exceptional capabilities of the Cerillion team but also reinforces our commitment to delivering cutting-edge BSS/OSS-as-a-Service solutions that truly empower businesses," commented Cerillion. "We are delighted to be working with Virgin Media Ireland on this exciting transformation project."

Also Read: Optiva to Offer Pre-Integrated BSS, OSS in Partnership With GDi

Cerillion said its BSS/OSS suite and SaaS delivery, built around a common technology framework using industry standards including TM Forum Open APIs, Open Digital Architecture, and the 3GPP charging specifications, enable rapid implementation with ease of integration and maintenance.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Jitender Kumar (Jitu) :

I am using local fiber network (Name is Everything Fiber) They are providing 200 MBps in Just Rs.400 per month…

Airtel Xstream Fiber Plans Under Rs 1000 in 2024

Faraz :

Wow 5CCA with n78 and n41.. that's remarkable. Now I hope laptops should also come with 5G support with embedded…

Bell Canada Deploys 3800 MHz Spectrum in Select Areas of…

Faraz :

Ok.. thanks for pointing out. I did not realise that in India Band n41 is in two fraction of 20…

Telenor Asia Announces the Completion of True and Dtac Merger

TheAndroidFreak :

How come? It's not contagious spectrum. That's why in Maharashtra circle, when Vi was at peak 41A-41A was available and…

Telenor Asia Announces the Completion of True and Dtac Merger

Faraz :

Ain't Vi should be considered as largest telco merger in Southeast Asia ? Also users have faster 5G speeds and…

Telenor Asia Announces the Completion of True and Dtac Merger

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments