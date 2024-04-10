

Canada-based Optiva and the network planning company GDi have signed a deal to offer pre-integrated and tested BSS (Business Support Systems) and OSS (Operations Support Systems) software to Communication Service Providers (CSPs). Optiva says, as the telecom industry embraces GenAI, unifying and integrating billing and charging customer data with network management and operations support data is more critical.

Also Read: Cellular One Partners With Optiva for Network Modernization and VoLTE Launch









Benefits for CSPs

The collaboration aims to deliver new services for joint clients and optimise the upgrade and modernisation of legacy BSS and OSS systems to meet customer expectations and improve operational efficiencies.

"GDi and Optiva are joining forces to bring CSPs best-of-breed comprehensive OSS/BSS solutions and to implement IT support systems faster and more efficiently with all needed functionalities. The collaboration opens doors for many future joint projects, further enhancing the range of solutions available to CSPs," said Dominik Periskic, Executive Director of Product Management and Marketing at GDi.

"It has never been more important to launch, operate, and scale in the most efficient and customer-centric manner, and our partnership empowers our customers to achieve those goals," said Michele Campriani, CRO of Optiva.

Also Read: BT Group Expands Collaboration With Optiva for Open APIs

Technical Integration

"Together, Optiva and GDi provide development frameworks, the ability to integrate with existing systems and third-party applications, pre-built connectors, TM Forum Open APIs, and standardised protocols. This will facilitate seamless data exchange and interoperability while fully complying with industry regulations and data security standards," the joint statement said.

The partnership aims to deliver new services for joint clients, while GDi will provide systems integration and implementation expertise for Optiva upgrade and modernisation contracts.

Some of GDi's customers include A1 Telecom Austria Group operating companies, Deutsche Telecom operating companies, Vodafone, United Group operating companies, and others.