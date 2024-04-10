Eid 2024: Bollywood Films to Watch on OTT Platforms

Reported by Yashika Goel

As Muslims worldwide prepare for Eid, here's a collection of films that depict the event beautifully.

Highlights

  • Bajrangi Bhaijaan: A kindhearted Indian man helps a lost Pakistani girl find her family.
  • Tubelight: A coming-of-age tale set against a historical backdrop, showcasing the power of sibling love.
  • Jodhaa Akbar: A love story between a Mughal emperor and a Rajput princess defies religious differences.

Eid al-Fitr is approaching, and people are eagerly anticipating celebrating 'Meethi Eid' with sewai, other savory dishes, and new outfits. Don't miss out on Bollywood amid the festivities! What could be better than spending the auspicious day with loved ones while enjoying food, drinks, and Bollywood films that eloquently depict the festival? Here's a list of movies to watch on OTT during Eid 2024.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan and Nawazzudin Siddiquie's performances in "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" are a magnificent attempt to bring Hindus and Muslims together. The film narrates the story of Bajrangi, a man who helps a lost Muslim girl named Munni (Harshaali Malhotra) reunite with her parents by crossing the India-Pakistan border. This movie is available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Jodhaa Akbar

"Jodhaa Akbar" is one of the most iconic historical films in Bollywood. It's a wonderful love story about Mughal Emperor Akbar, who married Jodhaa, a fiery Rajput princess, for various political purposes. Witnessing how they fall in love despite their religious differences is a joy. This movie is available to watch on Netflix, ZEE5.

Tubelight

This Salman Khan starrer is a coming-of-age story set against the backdrop of the 1962 Sino-Indian War. The film tells the story of Laxmi, a man with special needs, and his brother Bharat, who is a soldier in the Indian Army. When Bharat goes missing in action, Laxmi sets out on a journey to find him. This movie is available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Like Stars on Earth

This Aamir Khan starrer is a beautiful story about a dyslexic boy named Ishaan Avasthee. Ishaan struggles in school and is often misunderstood by his teachers and parents. However, a new art teacher named Ram Shankar Nikumbh recognises Ishaan's talents and helps him overcome his challenges. This movie is available to watch on Netflix.

Iqbal

This sports drama film is based on the true story of Mithun Manhas, a deaf and mute cricketer. Iqbal is a young boy who dreams of playing cricket for India. However, he is discouraged by his society and his father. Despite the challenges, Iqbal trains hard and eventually gets the opportunity to play for a local team. This movie is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

My Name Is Khan

'My name is Khan, and I am not a terrorist.' This film is timeless, a masterpiece in its own right, and no one can deny that. The film follows Rizwan Khan (Shah Rukh Khan), a kind-hearted man with Asperger syndrome, and Mandira (Kajol), a self-made single mother. It's emotional to observe how these people complement each other. Even though life had different plans for them, they took the initiative and followed their hearts. This movie may be available on YouTube.

So, this Eid, let the magic of Bollywood transport you to a world of heartfelt storytelling and celebration, right from your living room.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

