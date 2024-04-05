Must-Watch Korean Dramas releasing in April 2024



Korean dramas, renowned for their intriguing storytelling, superb acting, and addicting plots, continue to rule the worldwide entertainment industry. As we enter April 2024, fans of Korean dramas are looking forward to the premiere of several exciting new series. From romance to comedy to intrigue, there's something for everyone on the April 2024 OTT schedule.

Check out some of the most anticipated Korean dramas due to broadcast in April 2024:

Parasyte: The Grey

"Parasyte: The Grey" is a must-see live-action series inspired by Hitoshi Iwasaki's iconic manga. The narrative dives into the world of parasitic creatures that infiltrate and control their hosts. The drama's official synopsis is, "A group of humans wage war against the rising evil of unidentified parasitic life-forms that live off of human hosts and strive to grow their power." Jeon So-nee, Lee Jung-hyun, and Koo Kyo-hwan will play the lead roles.

Release Date: April 5, 2024

Where To Watch: Netflix

Lovely Runner

If you enjoy romance and time travel, watch "Lovely Runner," starring Kim Hye-yoon and Byeon Woo-seok in the key roles. "Lovely Runner" is a compelling time-travel tale about a dedicated admirer who tragically loses their idol. When fate intervenes and transports them back to their teenage years, the fan attempts to alter their fate. According to IMDb, the premise of the film is "The story of Ryoo Seon-jae, a top star who sadly ends his life, and his romance with Im Sol who goes back to save him."

Release Date: April 8, 2024

Where To Watch: tvN, Rakuten Viki

Missing Crown Prince

A gripping romantic comedy takes place against the backdrop of the Joseon dynasty when King Haejong's eldest son ascends to the throne amidst a mutiny, establishing his position as crown prince. However, unforeseen twists in fate occur when he is kidnapped by the woman who was supposed to be his bride. Amidst the pandemonium of fleeing for their lives, they form an unlikely friendship, weaving a story of love and adventure. In the words of Viki, "It is inspired by the 2021 historical drama 'Bossam: Steal the Fate.' 'Missing Crown Prince' is a 2024 South Korean historical romantic comedy-drama directed by Kim Jin Man."

Release Date: April 13, 2024

Where To Watch: Viki Rakuten

Chief Detective 1958

The Korean drama "Chief Detective 1958" centers on Detective Park Young-han, who specializes in catching minor burglars. When he teams up with three other partners, equipped only with practical insight and intelligence, they discover the complexities of corrupt authority. Detective Park transforms during this trip, emerging as a champion of justice for the common people. They enter the dark underground of 1950s and 1960s Seoul, confronting their inner struggles and striving for justice.

Release Date: April 19, 2024

Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Whether it's unraveling mysteries or experiencing heartwarming romance, April 2024 is poised to offer an unforgettable lineup of must-watch dramas.