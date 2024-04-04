5 Must-See Thriller Films and Web Series on OTT



If you're looking for a mind-bending experience, you've come to the perfect place. So far, this year has been a roller-coaster journey, with a slew of thrillers keeping fans hooked to their televisions. There's so much to see, from thrilling action dramas to ethically ambiguous crime thrillers. Read on to find out which of the most recent thrillers are right for you, view all of their trailers, and find out when and where you can watch them on OTT!

Saindhav

"Saindhav" is a thrilling Telugu action film that tells the story of Saindhav Koneru, a man haunted by his past who returns to the underworld to save his daughter. The picture distinguishes itself with a powerful tale that expertly combines aspects of crime and deep passion. Venkatesh Daggubati impresses as a dedicated single father, giving a powerful and emotional performance. His representation of a parent's passionate love and protection for their child is absolutely admirable.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Chaver

This Malayalam film deftly tells the story of two competing gangs in Kerala who are constantly at odds. The plot revolves around a politically motivated murder and the subsequent consequences. As political minions commit a horrible act, an innocent bystander is unintentionally caught up in the commotion. The characters are pursued by the police and face moral quandaries. The fate of the bystander is undetermined. As they dodge the long arm of the law, they must confront the serious consequences of their decisions.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Saw X

In a desperate attempt to survive, John, afflicted by disease, travels to Mexico. He relies on a risky and experimental medical treatment in the hopes of finding a miraculous cure for his cancer. However, he quickly discovers the unpleasant reality: the entire organization is a fraudulent enterprise preying on the most vulnerable. "Saw X" is an expertly designed thriller that delights in its grotesque themes. It functions as a terrifying device, cleverly combining cruel horrors with harsh decisions.

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play, Amazon Prime Video

Poacher

A repentant man, plagued by shame, makes his way to a Forest Department post and confesses to the unspeakable deed of elephant killing. His confession sparks a gripping crime story. It uncovers an illegal poaching network of deception created by people tasked with wildlife protection. A dispersed band of officers, NGO professionals, and volunteers persistently seek clues and unravel complications in their quest for justice, despite the constant threat of death. They confront the most prominent ivory traffickers in India's history, as well as corrupt and entrenched criminal networks. The compelling criminal drama sheds light on India's unlawful poaching sector.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Antony

The story revolves around Antony Anthrapper, a violent thief who mistakenly kills a local gangster, Xavier, and then becomes Xavier's daughter, Ann Maria's, protector. Ann Maria, a feisty college student adept in Mixed Martial Arts, and Antony transform their aggressive impulses through mutual influence. However, their tranquil existence is shattered when Tarzan, an old rival, reappears with plans to destroy them. In response, Antony and Maria resort to their previous aggressive techniques to eliminate the threat and restore order to their life.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

So grab your popcorn, dim the lights, and prepare to be captivated by the best that streaming has to offer.