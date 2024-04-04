Vodafone Idea Data Vouchers that Offer Unlimited Data at Night

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Vodafone Idea's night time data vouchers work between 12 AM and 6 AM. During these hours, you can consume unlimited amounts of data without affecting the FUP (fair usage policy) limit of your base prepaid plan (if there's any data bundled with your base plan). 

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi), a leading Indian telecom operator, is offering customers unique data vouchers that work only during the night time.
  • The data vouchers that we are talking about cost Rs 17 and Rs 57.
  • It is that customers who recharge with these plans get truly unlimited data during nighttime.

Vodafone Idea (Vi), a leading Indian telecom operator, is offering customers unique data vouchers that work only during the night time. Yes, you heard it correctly. These data vouchers are meant to keep you awake, or if you are awake, they help! The data vouchers that we are talking about cost Rs 17 and Rs 57. While these are not expensive, they do offer a unique proposition to the customers. It is that customers who recharge with these plans get truly unlimited data during nighttime. Let's look at more details below.




Vodafone Idea Night Time Data Vouchers

Vodafone Idea's night time data vouchers work between 12 AM and 6 AM. During these hours, you can consume unlimited amounts of data without affecting the FUP (fair usage policy) limit of your base prepaid plan (if there's any data bundled with your base plan).

Rs 17 Plan - Starting with the Rs 17 plan from Vodafone Idea, customers will get it only for one night, and it has to be recharged on top of a base prepaid plan since it is a data voucher. There is no other benefit bundled with this plan.

However, if you want this benefit for a longer duration, then the Rs 57 plan will make more sense for you.

Rs 57 Plan - Vodafone Idea's Rs 57 plan offers the same benefit of unlimited night time data as the Rs 17 plan, however, for 7 days or a week. This plan is much cheaper if you calculate the daily cost of using it, which comes to around approximately Rs 8.

These are unique data vouchers and you won't see Vi's competitors offering such plans. While it isn't going to suit everyone, it can definitely allow users to engage in heavy downloads during night without worrying about exhausting FUP data.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Expert Opinion

