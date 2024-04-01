Vodafone Idea Rs 701 Postpaid Plan is One of the Best, Here’s Why

The Rs 701 plan from Vodafone Idea (Vi) is only meant for individual users. The plan offers unlimited voice calling to the users along with 3000 SMS per month. In the data department, there's truly unlimited data at high speed.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea's (Vi) Rs 701 postpaid plan is a unique offering of many sorts.
  • Its benefits make it one of the best plans available for customers right now.
  • The telco offers its postpaid services throughout the country.

Vodafone Idea's (Vi) Rs 701 postpaid plan is a unique offering of many sorts. Its benefits make it one of the best plans available for customers right now. The telco offers its postpaid services throughout the country. If you have a budget of around Rs 900 a month, then the Rs 701 plan will make a lot of sense for you (Rs 900 because it also includes taxes). The Rs 701 plan has one unique benefit that no other plan in the same range has - unlimited data. If you are thinking that there might be a hidden FUP (fair usage policy) limit, then you don't have to worry about that, because it isn't there. You can use as much data as you want with this plan. Let's take a look at the complete benefits of the Rs 701 postpaid plan from Vodafone Idea.




Vodafone Idea Rs 701 Plan, What Makes the Plan Special?

The Rs 701 plan from Vodafone Idea (Vi) is only meant for individual users. The plan offers unlimited voice calling to the users along with 3000 SMS per month. In the data department, there's truly unlimited data at high speed. Since there's no 5G offered by Vi, you can still get good speeds with 4G data if you are in a good network coverage zone.

There are, of course, entertainment benefits as well. Users get one month free access to Hungama Music through which they can indulge in ad-free music listening. There's also Vi Movies & TV and Vi Games bundled for the customers. Apart from all this, users can choose any of the three benefits mentioned below:

  • Amazon Prime for six months
  • Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for one year
  • SonyLIV for twelve months or one year
  • SunNXT for one year
  • Swiggy One one year access to two quarterly membership coupons
  • EazyDiner one year access to two quarterly membership coupons
  • EaseMyTrip one year access to Rs 750 off flat every month on return flights
  • Norton Mobile Security one year cover at no extra cost.

