Vodafone Idea Launches eSIM Services for Prepaid Customers in New Delhi



Vodafone Idea (Vi) announced the launch of eSIM services for its prepaid customers in New Delhi on Thursday, offering a seamless, expedited, and environmentally friendly connectivity experience. The introduction of eSIM technology allows Vi's prepaid customers to enjoy enhanced convenience and flexibility on compatible smartphones and smartwatches, Vi said. With the capability to support multiple profiles on a single device, users can effortlessly utilise a secondary SIM without the need to remove their primary one

eSIM Technology

Praveg Gupta- Cluster Business Head- Delhi and Rajasthan, Vodafone Idea, said "At Vi, we believe in introducing services and offerings that bring convenience and value for our customers. Embracing eSIM technology not only reflects our ongoing efforts to meet the evolving needs of our customers but also leverages advanced technologies towards a sustainable future."

How to Activate Vi eSIM

For Existing Customers:

Initiate the process by sending an SMS with "eSIM registered email id" to 199.

Upon validation, reply with "ESIMY" within 15 minutes to confirm the eSIM change request.

Provide consent over a call.

Scan the received QR Code via Settings > Mobile Data > Add data plan.

Optionally, rename the data plan label for the secondary SIM.

Choose the default line (Primary/Secondary) and complete the activation, which takes 30 minutes.

For New Customers:

Visit the nearest Vi store with identity proof or use the online activation process available on myvi.in for prepaid subscribers.

Compatibility with Smartphones

Vi said its eSIM services cater to both iOS and Android users and are compatible with a wide range of smartphones, including Apple iPhone XR and above models, Samsung Galaxy Series, Motorola Razr, Motorola Next Gen Razr and Edge 40, Google Pixel 3 and above, Vivo X90 Pro, Nokia G60, and Nokia X30.

Email ID Update Process

Eligible customers can update their email ID by sending 'Email Email ID' to 199 and wait 48 hours for activation via SMS. For additional information regarding Vi eSIM services and benefits, customers are encouraged to visit Vi's official website or reach out to their nearest ViStore, Vodafone Idea said.