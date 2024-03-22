Indosat to Integrate NVIDIA Blackwell Platform into AI-Cloud Infrastructure



Indonesia's Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat or IOH) group has revealed its plans to incorporate the NVIDIA Blackwell platform (announced during the recent developer's conference - GTC 2024) into its infrastructure. Indosat says the move aims to propel Indonesia into a new era of sovereign AI and technological advancement. Indosat first announced its strategic relationship with NVIDIA at Mobile World Congress 2024 in February, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Also Read: Indosat Signs MoU With NVIDIA for AI Infrastructure in Indonesia









Advancing Indonesia's AI Landscape

According to Indosat, adopting the NVIDIA Blackwell platform will help the company catalyse Indonesia's approach to leveraging AI and machine learning, propelling innovation, economic growth, and national sovereignty. This integration will help redefine the AI cloud services in Indonesia, the company said on Thursday.

Vikram Sinha, President Director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison said, "With Blackwell technology at our fingertips, we are one step closer to our larger purpose of empowering Indonesia and leading the charge in sovereign AI, driving innovation, economic growth, and prosperity for future generations."

Bayu Hanantasena, President Director and CEO of Lintasarta, noted that incorporating NVIDIA's latest technology into their service portfolio supports their journey to becoming one of the nation's leading cloud service providers.

"Sovereign AI is increasingly becoming top of mind for nations seeking to turbocharge innovation and increase productivity," said Ronnie Vasishta, Senior Vice President of Telecom at NVIDIA. "By integrating the Blackwell platform, Indosat is poised to redefine its business and drive the development of large language models that will help empower Indonesia with generative AI."

Leveraging NVIDIA's Technology

Indosat will leverage the NVIDIA Tensor Core GPU, based on the Blackwell platform, to deliver a significant speedup to inference workloads, facilitating real-time performance for resource-intensive language models. Additionally, NVIDIA Tensor Core GPU, including NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs, will enhance cloud network acceleration, storage, security, and GPU compute elasticity in hyperscale AI clouds, the joint statement said.

Also Read: Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Selects Netcracker Digital BSS for Enhanced FTTH Service

The NVIDIA Tensor Core GPU will be accessible on NVIDIA DGX Cloud, providing enterprises with immediate access to infrastructure and software for training advanced generative AI models.

With the NVIDIA Blackwell platform, Indosat is poised to unlock the full potential of AI and machine learning, establishing Indonesia as a global powerhouse in sovereign AI, the company said.