Indosat to Integrate NVIDIA Blackwell Platform into AI-Cloud Infrastructure

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison collaborates with NVIDIA to integrate the Blackwell platform, marking a significant leap towards AI sovereignty and technological advancement in Indonesia.

Highlights

  • Indosat aligns with NVIDIA to incorporate Blackwell platform for AI integration.
  • Collaboration expected to redefine AI cloud services in Indonesia.
  • NVIDIA's Tensor Core GPU to catalyze innovation across industries.

Follow Us

Indosat to Integrate NVIDIA Blackwell Platform into AI-Cloud Infrastructure
Indonesia's Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat or IOH) group has revealed its plans to incorporate the NVIDIA Blackwell platform (announced during the recent developer's conference - GTC 2024) into its infrastructure. Indosat says the move aims to propel Indonesia into a new era of sovereign AI and technological advancement. Indosat first announced its strategic relationship with NVIDIA at Mobile World Congress 2024 in February, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Also Read: Indosat Signs MoU With NVIDIA for AI Infrastructure in Indonesia




Advancing Indonesia's AI Landscape

According to Indosat, adopting the NVIDIA Blackwell platform will help the company catalyse Indonesia's approach to leveraging AI and machine learning, propelling innovation, economic growth, and national sovereignty. This integration will help redefine the AI cloud services in Indonesia, the company said on Thursday.

Vikram Sinha, President Director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison said, "With Blackwell technology at our fingertips, we are one step closer to our larger purpose of empowering Indonesia and leading the charge in sovereign AI, driving innovation, economic growth, and prosperity for future generations."

Bayu Hanantasena, President Director and CEO of Lintasarta, noted that incorporating NVIDIA's latest technology into their service portfolio supports their journey to becoming one of the nation's leading cloud service providers.

"Sovereign AI is increasingly becoming top of mind for nations seeking to turbocharge innovation and increase productivity," said Ronnie Vasishta, Senior Vice President of Telecom at NVIDIA. "By integrating the Blackwell platform, Indosat is poised to redefine its business and drive the development of large language models that will help empower Indonesia with generative AI."

Leveraging NVIDIA's Technology

Indosat will leverage the NVIDIA Tensor Core GPU, based on the Blackwell platform, to deliver a significant speedup to inference workloads, facilitating real-time performance for resource-intensive language models. Additionally, NVIDIA Tensor Core GPU, including NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs, will enhance cloud network acceleration, storage, security, and GPU compute elasticity in hyperscale AI clouds, the joint statement said.

Also Read: Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Selects Netcracker Digital BSS for Enhanced FTTH Service

The NVIDIA Tensor Core GPU will be accessible on NVIDIA DGX Cloud, providing enterprises with immediate access to infrastructure and software for training advanced generative AI models.

With the NVIDIA Blackwell platform, Indosat is poised to unlock the full potential of AI and machine learning, establishing Indonesia as a global powerhouse in sovereign AI, the company said.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Anonymous :

In line with Airtel's ?49 plan that offers 20GB of data for the same duration.

Jio Brings New Rs 49 Plan

Faraz :

Yes.. Corruption and arrogance is in the core of this organisation since beginning.. & Now even gov wants everything to…

BSNL's Operating Profits Signal a Positve Future

Mrs Mithilesh :

BSNL DoT aur ITS ka gulam hai, BSNL ke executives aur staff ki halat gulamo aur kutto se bhi battar…

BSNL's Operating Profits Signal a Positve Future

TheAndroidFreak :

Till BSNL doesn't make 5Mhz of band 1/28/8 live across country, it doesn't make sense. Vi is far better operator…

Vodafone Idea Tests Vi AirFiber with Multiple Partners

Faraz :

In my experience. Airtel 4G went down to 20-30 Mbps where it used to 50-70 Mbps on b3+b40 CA. Jio…

5G Users Consuming 3.6 Times More Data than 4G Users…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments