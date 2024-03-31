REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Rewa and Satna Districts of Madhya Pradesh



Indian telecommunications service provider Bharti Airtel said it has deployed additional sites in Rewa and Satna districts to densify its network. The Rewa and Satna district network enhancement project was undertaken across 4024 villages covering 40.5 lakh rural population, Airtel announced on Thursday. This follows earlier network footprint expansion in the Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Network Expansion in Rewa and Satna

Airtel said customers in the tehsils of Hanumana, Raipur Karchuliyan, Mauganj, Huzur, Gurh, Sirmour, Teonthar, Rampur Baghelan, Ramnagar, Maihar, Amarpatan, Unchehara, Nagod, and Raghurajnagar under Rewa and Satna districts will directly benefit from this network enhancement. The expansion will enable seamless access to high-speed connectivity in rural Rewa and Satna.

National Rural Enhancement Project

Airtel has been running the Rural Enhancement Project (REP) nationally and aims to augment network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024. The company noted that it has already augmented its network coverage across 5000 villages covering the entire state of Madhya Pradesh.

Coverage Across Madhya Pradesh

To expand coverage in rural villages in the state, the Rural Enhancement Project covers Madhya Pradesh including Tikamgarh, Sidhi, Chattarpur, Katni, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, and Bhopal.

Airtel said its network in the region now covers all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centers.