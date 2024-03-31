REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Rewa and Satna Districts of Madhya Pradesh

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The Rewa and Satna district network enhancement project was undertaken across 4024 villages covering 40.5 lakh rural population, Airtel announced on Thursday.

Highlights

  • Deployment of additional sites to densify Airtel's network
  • Airtel's nationwide Rural Enhancement Project aims for 60,000 villages by 2024.
  • Expanded coverage includes key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, as well as highways and tourist destinations

REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Rewa and Satna Districts of Madhya Pradesh
Indian telecommunications service provider Bharti Airtel said it has deployed additional sites in Rewa and Satna districts to densify its network. The Rewa and Satna district network enhancement project was undertaken across 4024 villages covering 40.5 lakh rural population, Airtel announced on Thursday. This follows earlier network footprint expansion in the Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Also Read: REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Mandsaur District of Madhya Pradesh




Network Expansion in Rewa and Satna

Airtel said customers in the tehsils of Hanumana, Raipur Karchuliyan, Mauganj, Huzur, Gurh, Sirmour, Teonthar, Rampur Baghelan, Ramnagar, Maihar, Amarpatan, Unchehara, Nagod, and Raghurajnagar under Rewa and Satna districts will directly benefit from this network enhancement. The expansion will enable seamless access to high-speed connectivity in rural Rewa and Satna.

National Rural Enhancement Project

Airtel has been running the Rural Enhancement Project (REP) nationally and aims to augment network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024. The company noted that it has already augmented its network coverage across 5000 villages covering the entire state of Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read: REP: Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in Purba and Paschim Bardhaman Districts of West Bengal

Coverage Across Madhya Pradesh

To expand coverage in rural villages in the state, the Rural Enhancement Project covers Madhya Pradesh including Tikamgarh, Sidhi, Chattarpur, Katni, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, and Bhopal.

Airtel said its network in the region now covers all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centers.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Expert Opinion

