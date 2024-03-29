REP: Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in Purba and Paschim Bardhaman Districts of West Bengal



Indian telecommunications service provider Bharti Airtel has deployed additional sites in Purba and Paschim Bardhaman districts of West Bengal to densify its network. The Purba and Paschim Bardhaman districts network enhancement project was undertaken across 3,082 villages covering a population of 49.8 lakh rural residents, Airtel announced on Thursday. This follows earlier network footprint expansions in Bankura, West Bengal, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Network Expansion in Rural West Bengal

Airtel said customers in the tehsils of Jamalpur, Bhatar, Asansol, Manteswar, Mangolkote, Memari – I, Raina – I, and Kalna - I under Purba and Paschim Bardhaman districts will directly benefit from this network enhancement. The expansion will enable seamless access to high-speed connectivity in rural areas of Purba and Paschim Bardhaman.

Airtel Rural Enhancement Project

Airtel has been running the Rural Enhancement Project nationally and aims to augment network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024. In West Bengal, which is one of the major focus markets for Airtel, the company has already expanded its network coverage across 37,661 villages covering the entire state.

Airtel Coverage Across West Bengal

According to Airtel, the Rural Enhancement Project (REP) extends across West Bengal to expand coverage in rural villages in the state, including Alipurduar, Bankura, Purba Bardhman, Paschim Barddhaman, Birbhum, Dakshin Dinajpur, Darjiling, Haora, Hugli, Jalpaiguri, Jhargram, Kalimpong, Koch Bihar, Maldah, Murshidabad, Nadia, North Twenty Four Parganas, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Medinipur, Puruliya, South Twenty Four Parganas, and Uttar Dinajpur.

Airtel mentioned that it has also enhanced its fiber presence in West Bengal by deploying additional capacities. The addition of fresh fiber capacity will support the growing demand for high-speed data services in the region.

Airtel's network in the region now covers all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centers, the company said.