ACT Broadband Netflix Bundle, What You Need to Know

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

ACT Broadband is one of the largest internet service providers (ISPs) in the country. The ISP is offering Netflix to customers in select regions. In most of the major cities where ACT offers its services, customers can get access to Netflix bundled plans. Two reasons why ACT Fibernet broadband plans bundled with Netflix can be a great deal for you are - a) Netflix is too costly to purchase every month compared to other subscriptions, and b) you get a high-speed internet connection to watch Netflix content seamlessly. Here's what you need to know about the ACT Broadband's Netflix bundle.




ACT Broadband Netflix Subscription

The ACT Broadband plans that bundle Netflix for consumers start at Rs 699 per month. Note that for every city or region, there are different plans with varied pricing and benefits. However, with every plan, the Netflix Basic subscription is bundled at no additional cost. The Rs Netflix Basic plan costs Rs 199 on a standalone basis.

If you want, then you can spend more to get higher-tier Netflix subscriptions. The Netflix Standard plan costs Rs 499 per month, so you will have to pay Rs 300 (Rs 499 - Rs 199) more with your broadband plan to access it.

As for the case of Netflix Premium plan, you will have to pay Rs 450 more (Rs 649 - 199). The minimum speed ACT Broadband plan that a Netflix subscription is bundled with is 100 Mbps. 100 Mbps is more than enough even to stream content in 4K quality or UHD quality on TV. There are, of course, more OTT (over-the-top) bundled plans available for ACT customers which come with Disney+ Hotstar, and other such platforms. To get access to these platforms and know more about these plans, check out the official website of ACT.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

