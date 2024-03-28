OneOTT and 7Star Group Announce Collab to Push Broadband Business in India

OneOTT Intertainment Ltd (OIL), India's fourth largest ISP (internet service provider), and 7Star Group, a leading ISP have announced a collaboration focusing on growing their broadband business. Both companies will share infrastructure and technology to grow their business. 7Star Group has a strong network presence in the Mumbai and Maharashtra region. The two companies are looking to focus on the broadband business in Maharashtra initially.









Their partnership won't just stop at offering broadband services, it will go beyond that to other services such as IPTV, OTT, Wi-Fi , VoIP/intercom and even bespoke CCTV solutions.

Read More - BSNL Brings Two New Broadband Plans with OTT Benefits

Vynsley Fernandes, full-time director at HGS and MD and CEO of OIL, said, "The future is all about collaboration and there is no better alliance partner than 7Star who have established a high standard of service to its broadband customer base. We will look to leverage each other’s inherent capabilities in accelerating the broadband uptake."

"We are delighted to form this alliance with OIL, the broadband vertical of the Hinduja Group – easily the most respected brand name in this space. We believe the opportunity of growing broadband and expanding to newer markets is now and we will continue to deliver value to our customers, together," said, 7Star Group Founders Nadir Ali Jairaj and M M Devendran.

Read More - BSNL 60 Mbps Plan is Likely One of the Best OTT Bundled Plans Available

India's fiber broadband market is growing at a rapid pace since 2020 as more people are working remotely from their homes. Today, organisations and offices have adopted a hybrid working model, and thus, employees need a fast-internet connection inside their homes. Not just that, but even students and regular consumers need a fiber broadband connection to learn from their homes and be able to stream content for entertainment purposes.