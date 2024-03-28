Viva-MTS Changes Corporate Name to Viva Armenia



Armenian operator Viva-MTS announced this week that it has changed its corporate name, effective from March 25, 2024, to Viva Armenia. In January, Russian operator MTS declared the completion of the sale of 100 percent of the shares in its subsidiary, MTS Armenia, which trades as Viva-MTS, to Cyprus-based Fedilco Group, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Also Read: MTS Exits Armenian Market, With Fedilco Group Taking Over Viva-MTS









The transaction also included MobiDram, a payment system providing financial services in the Armenian market, a 100 percent subsidiary of MTS Armenia. MTS Armenia has more than two million mobile subscribers.

Corporate Name Change Announcement

In an official release, the company said, "Please be informed that starting from March 25, 2024, the company name of Viva-MTS has changed. The new company name is 'Viva Armenia' Closed Joint Stock Company." Accordingly, the company updated the General Terms of Provisioning Services of the Company to Viva Armenia.

Enhanced Service Center

Just recently, Viva Armenia opened a new service center in Chambarak, Gegharkunik Province of Armenia, where the company has been operating and providing services since 2007. The telco stated, "Reopened at a new address, the service center is equipped with modern solutions to increase the possibility of welcoming more customers in comfortable surroundings."

Also Read: Viva-MTS Launches Armenia’s First 5G Network

Viva-MTS launched Armenia's first 5G Network, as reported by TelecomTalk in June 2023. The company was the first to introduce 4G as well as 3G networks in the region.