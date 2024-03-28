Princeton Digital Group Completes Phase One of 96 MW Tokyo Campus

The first phase of the TY1 campus included the core and shell construction of a six-story facility to supply 48 MW of IT capacity.

Highlights

  • TY1 campus in Tokyo, Japan, completed phase one construction.
  • Capacity for 96 MW of IT infrastructure, serving AI and cloud companies.
  • Mitigation of construction emissions through carbon credits and renewable energy.

Data center operator Princeton Digital Group (PDG) has completed the construction of phase one of its 96 MW data center campus, TY1, in Tokyo, Japan. Located in Saitama City, 30 km north of central Tokyo, the TY1 campus is built over an area of 33,000 sqm. The first phase of the TY1 campus included the core and shell construction of a six-story facility to supply 48 MW of IT capacity, PDG said on Wednesday.

Project Overview

TY1 is the first project delivered under the Lendlease Data Centre Partners fund and PDG's first data center in Japan. The developer of the project, Lendlease, says TY1 has been developed and constructed on a built-to-suit basis for PDG. Scheduled to be ready for service in Q4 2024, TY1 is designed to serve high-density rack deployments to cater to the infrastructure demands of AI and cloud companies, the company said.




PDG said, "The surge in demand for AI has brought about a pivotal change in the data center landscape. As one of the fastest-growing data center providers, our USD 1 billion investment in TY1 demonstrates our commitment to Japan as part of our strong Pan-Asia growth strategy."

Lendlease added, "As one of Asia’s fastest-growing data center markets, Japan is the ideal location to deliver our first Lendlease Data Centre Partners facility while directly supporting the Japanese Government’s efforts to enhance the country’s data capabilities and digital resilience."

Environmental Considerations

PDG says 100 percent of the Scope 1 and 2 emissions attributable to construction works are mitigated through the use of verified carbon credits and renewable energy certificates. The site utilises stored rainwater for gardens and toilets, and the garden features only native or adapted plant species. TY1 is targeting LEED certification.

PDG operates data centers in China, Singapore, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and now, Japan. Lendlease is an integrated real estate group with operations in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

