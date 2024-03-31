OnePlus Nord CE 4: Every Confirmed Detail Ahead of Launch

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

OnePlus Nord CE 4 is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. It is the latest generation processor by Qualcomm in the 7 series. The design of the Nord CE 4 is inspired by the flagship products of the company.

Highlights

  • OnePlus Nord CE 4, a new OnePlus phone is launching in India on April 1, 2024, i.e., tomorrow.
  • Ahead of the launch, while many leaks have come, OnePlus has confirmed several details/specifications of the phone.
  • The Nord CE 4 will be the most affordable phone launched by OnePlus in 2024 so far.

Follow Us

oneplus nord ce 4 every confirmed detail

OnePlus Nord CE 4, a new OnePlus phone is launching in India on April 1, 2024, i.e., tomorrow. Ahead of the launch, while many leaks have come, OnePlus has confirmed several details/specifications of the phone. The Nord CE 4 will be the most affordable phone launched by OnePlus in 2024 so far. While an even more affordable Nord CE 4 Lite is expected later in the year, it will be interesting to see how the market responds to the Nord CE 4. Let's take a look at everything that's confirmed about the OnePlus Nord CE 4.




Read More - Apple’s First Foldable Phone Expected to Arrive in 2027

OnePlus Nord CE 4: Every Confirmed Detail

OnePlus Nord CE 4 is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. It is the latest generation processor by Qualcomm in the 7 series. The design of the Nord CE 4 is inspired by the flagship products of the company. It is confirmed to feature up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. OnePlus will even allow users to expand their internal storage up to 1TB through a microSD card.

Read More - POCO C61 Launched in India Powered by MediaTek Helio G36 SoC

OnePlus has said that the Nord CE 4 is the fastest-charging Nord ever. It will feature support for 100W fast charging. Other details about the battery capacity are not out yet. In the display department, the device will come with support for FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Nord CE 4 will also pack a RAW HDR Camera that will allow the users to take better pictures in dark environments.

Lastly, the device will come with the Aqua Touch Display technology that was introduced by OnePlus in the OnePlus 12 series earlier this year. It allows you to use your phone's display smoothly even when there's water drops on the screen or fingers are wet.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Does Bharti Hexacom provide Airtel 5G services in N.E and Rajasthan Or Both are offering 5G seperately ? Who bought…

Bharti Hexacom IPO Set for April 3, TCIL to Sell…

Faraz :

Nice.. & BSNL 60 Mbps is even perfect plan for many if there are more than 5 devices connected. Many…

BSNL 60 Mbps Plan is Likely One of the Best…

Faraz :

Budget phones have degraded more than any other budget phones since pandemic. They are still selling some craps like Helio…

POCO C61 to Launch on March 26, 2024

shivraj roy :

i feel Vi has improved than what it was in 2022 i usually get around 8-10mbps in very heavily dense…

5G Users Consuming 3.6 Times More Data than 4G Users…

biswadeepmondal :

JioAir Fiber is working very well in KPA & HLR. Sadly they don't have any data only plan.

REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Bankura District of West…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments