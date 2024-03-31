OnePlus Nord CE 4: Every Confirmed Detail Ahead of Launch

OnePlus Nord CE 4, a new OnePlus phone is launching in India on April 1, 2024, i.e., tomorrow. Ahead of the launch, while many leaks have come, OnePlus has confirmed several details/specifications of the phone. The Nord CE 4 will be the most affordable phone launched by OnePlus in 2024 so far. While an even more affordable Nord CE 4 Lite is expected later in the year, it will be interesting to see how the market responds to the Nord CE 4. Let's take a look at everything that's confirmed about the OnePlus Nord CE 4.









Read More - Apple’s First Foldable Phone Expected to Arrive in 2027

OnePlus Nord CE 4: Every Confirmed Detail

OnePlus Nord CE 4 is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. It is the latest generation processor by Qualcomm in the 7 series. The design of the Nord CE 4 is inspired by the flagship products of the company. It is confirmed to feature up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. OnePlus will even allow users to expand their internal storage up to 1TB through a microSD card.

Read More - POCO C61 Launched in India Powered by MediaTek Helio G36 SoC

OnePlus has said that the Nord CE 4 is the fastest-charging Nord ever. It will feature support for 100W fast charging. Other details about the battery capacity are not out yet. In the display department, the device will come with support for FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Nord CE 4 will also pack a RAW HDR Camera that will allow the users to take better pictures in dark environments.

Lastly, the device will come with the Aqua Touch Display technology that was introduced by OnePlus in the OnePlus 12 series earlier this year. It allows you to use your phone's display smoothly even when there's water drops on the screen or fingers are wet.