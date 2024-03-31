OTT Releases This Week: New Titles on Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Here is a selection of the most recent weekly OTT releases you should add to your watchlist. Whether you're looking for action, romance, or mystery, this week's Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar selection has something for everyone.

Highlights

  • Patna Shukla: Lawyer fights to expose education scam.
  • Inspector Rishi: Police investigate mysterious deaths in a mountain town.
  • Madu: Documentary follows a Nigerian boy's journey to ballet school in England.

Follow Us

OTT Releases This Week: New Titles on Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar
Prepare for your weekly update on the most recent releases across many OTT platforms. This week's offerings include an interesting combination of films and television shows on platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more. With such a diverse choice of programming available, there is something for everyone to enjoy during their weekend streaming sessions.

So, grab your favourite munchies and join us as we discuss five exceptional releases that you should add to your watchlist.




Also Read: If You Like Hanuman, Here Are 8 Must-Watch Indian Superhero Movies on OTT

Patna Shukla

Tanvi Shukla, a plain woman with tremendous perseverance, is the central character in this riveting legal drama. Tanvi, played by Raveena Tandon, is a simple lawyer and homemaker pulled into the heart of a fight to expose a widespread educational lie. The plot digs into the complicated labyrinth of a roll number scam, jeopardizing the hopes of innumerable pupils. Tanvi exemplifies resilience and righteousness as she balances her responsibilities as a lawyer and a wife, fearlessly questioning established standards and overcoming hurdles to reveal the truth.

Release Date: March 29, 2024
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Inspector Rishi

This Tamil horror suspense thriller starring Naveen Chandra, Srikrishna Dayal, and Kanna Ravi investigates a sequence of mysterious deaths in a charming mountain community. As a police officer and his squad conduct an investigation, they face not only human challenges but also mystical beings hiding in the shadows, adding another degree of intricacy to their pursuit of justice.

Release Date: March 29, 2024
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Madu

In this moving documentary, we follow the journey of 12-year-old Anthony Madu from a humble upbringing in Nigeria to the hallowed halls of a prestigious ballet school in England. Anthony sets out on a transforming trip, leaving behind his family and the comforts of Lagos. He demonstrates incredible courage and commitment. The film follows his inspirational journey as he overcomes formidable challenges in pursuit of his passion for ballet on a global scale.

Release Date: March 29, 2024
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Also Read: Check Out These Four OTT Movies if You Liked My Fault

The Great Indian Kapil Show

Prepare to be amused by India's favorite comedian, Kapil Sharma, as he makes a colorful debut on your screens with his variety chat show, now available exclusively on an OTT platform. This new initiative aims to combine Kapil's characteristic comedy and wit with a dash of star glitz. Each episode promises a star-studded cast, hilarious comedy, and the distinct brand of eccentric shenanigans that only Kapil and his team can deliver. Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh are among the familiar characters that will accompany him on this humorous voyage.

Release Date: March 30, 2024
Where To Watch: Netflix

So grab your popcorn and settle in for a weekend filled with thrilling entertainment!

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Does Bharti Hexacom provide Airtel 5G services in N.E and Rajasthan Or Both are offering 5G seperately ? Who bought…

Bharti Hexacom IPO Set for April 3, TCIL to Sell…

Faraz :

Nice.. & BSNL 60 Mbps is even perfect plan for many if there are more than 5 devices connected. Many…

BSNL 60 Mbps Plan is Likely One of the Best…

Faraz :

Budget phones have degraded more than any other budget phones since pandemic. They are still selling some craps like Helio…

POCO C61 to Launch on March 26, 2024

shivraj roy :

i feel Vi has improved than what it was in 2022 i usually get around 8-10mbps in very heavily dense…

5G Users Consuming 3.6 Times More Data than 4G Users…

biswadeepmondal :

JioAir Fiber is working very well in KPA & HLR. Sadly they don't have any data only plan.

REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Bankura District of West…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments