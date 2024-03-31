OTT Releases This Week: New Titles on Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar



Prepare for your weekly update on the most recent releases across many OTT platforms. This week's offerings include an interesting combination of films and television shows on platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more. With such a diverse choice of programming available, there is something for everyone to enjoy during their weekend streaming sessions.

So, grab your favourite munchies and join us as we discuss five exceptional releases that you should add to your watchlist.









Also Read: If You Like Hanuman, Here Are 8 Must-Watch Indian Superhero Movies on OTT

Patna Shukla

Tanvi Shukla, a plain woman with tremendous perseverance, is the central character in this riveting legal drama. Tanvi, played by Raveena Tandon, is a simple lawyer and homemaker pulled into the heart of a fight to expose a widespread educational lie. The plot digs into the complicated labyrinth of a roll number scam, jeopardizing the hopes of innumerable pupils. Tanvi exemplifies resilience and righteousness as she balances her responsibilities as a lawyer and a wife, fearlessly questioning established standards and overcoming hurdles to reveal the truth.

Release Date: March 29, 2024

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Inspector Rishi

This Tamil horror suspense thriller starring Naveen Chandra, Srikrishna Dayal, and Kanna Ravi investigates a sequence of mysterious deaths in a charming mountain community. As a police officer and his squad conduct an investigation, they face not only human challenges but also mystical beings hiding in the shadows, adding another degree of intricacy to their pursuit of justice.

Release Date: March 29, 2024

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Madu

In this moving documentary, we follow the journey of 12-year-old Anthony Madu from a humble upbringing in Nigeria to the hallowed halls of a prestigious ballet school in England. Anthony sets out on a transforming trip, leaving behind his family and the comforts of Lagos. He demonstrates incredible courage and commitment. The film follows his inspirational journey as he overcomes formidable challenges in pursuit of his passion for ballet on a global scale.

Release Date: March 29, 2024

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Also Read: Check Out These Four OTT Movies if You Liked My Fault

The Great Indian Kapil Show

Prepare to be amused by India's favorite comedian, Kapil Sharma, as he makes a colorful debut on your screens with his variety chat show, now available exclusively on an OTT platform. This new initiative aims to combine Kapil's characteristic comedy and wit with a dash of star glitz. Each episode promises a star-studded cast, hilarious comedy, and the distinct brand of eccentric shenanigans that only Kapil and his team can deliver. Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh are among the familiar characters that will accompany him on this humorous voyage.

Release Date: March 30, 2024

Where To Watch: Netflix

So grab your popcorn and settle in for a weekend filled with thrilling entertainment!