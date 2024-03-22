Vodafone Idea Cuts Price of Plans and Offering Extra Data for IPL 2024

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is offering flat discounts on several prepaid plans ahead of the IPL 2024. These prepaid plans will enable customers to stream cricket directly on their phones on the JioCinema app. Not just discounts, but the telco has also announced that it will be offering extra data with its prepaid plans. This offer will stay from March 21, 2024, to April 1, 2024. Without wasting any time, let's just jump into the offers.









Read More - Reliance Jio IPL 2024 Plans Explained in Short

Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plan Offers for IPL 2024

Vodafone Idea is offering discounts to customers on prepaid plans. Note that to get these discounts, customers of the telco need to recharge with the Vi mobile app only.

Firstly, there's a Rs 50 discount on the Rs 1449 plan. This plan offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day for 180 days. Currently, along with the discount, this plan is also coming with 30GB of bonus data.

Then, with the Rs 3199 plan, there's a discount of Rs 100. With this plan, users get 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 365 days of service validity. There's also Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition bundled for one year along with 50GB of bonus data.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Launches eSIM Services for Prepaid Customers in New Delhi

The Rs 699 plan is getting a Rs 50 discount and with this plan, users get 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for 56 days. There's no extra data offered with this plan.

50GB of bonus data is also bundled with the Rs 2899 and Rs 3099 plans of Vodafone Idea. Vi is also offering 50% extra data on the Rs 181 plan and 25% extra data on the Rs 75 plan.

With the 75 plan, 25% extra data means 1.5GB extra, so you get a total of 7.5GB (6GB + 1.5GB). Whereas the Rs 181 plan offers 1GB of daily data for 30 days. Under the offer, you will get 50% more data, this means that it would be 1.5GB daily for 30 days. Note that you must make the recharge through the Vi app to get all these offers.